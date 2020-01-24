Gabrielle Union Shades Terry Crews for Saying He Never Witnessed Racism on AGT: 'I Didn't Lie'

Gabrielle Union seems to be firing back at America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews‘ comments on her controversial exit as a judge.

On Friday, the actress responded to a tweet from a fan who expressing “love and support” and told Union, 47, to “keep standing in your truth.”

“Thank u!” Union responded. “Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

In a second tweet in response to another fan, she added: “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know.”

Though she never named Crews, Union’s tweets came one day after he spoke about her firing on 3rd Hour of Today. During the interview, Crews, 51, said Union’s reported allegations of racial insensitivity and a toxic culture at the show was “never [his] experience.” He also praised the show for its diverse pool of contestants.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,” he said. “That was never my experience … in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

Crews added: “I have to say this, too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?”

.@TerryCrews speaks out about Gabrielle Union leaving "America's Got Talent," after her claims of a toxic work environment. "I can't speak for sexism…but I can speak on any racism comments. That was never my experience," he says. pic.twitter.com/XEoxn7gvWP — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) January 23, 2020

(The original Variety report about Union’s allegations cited multiple unnamed sources, not just one.)

When asked if he had spoken to Union since she left AGT, Crews said, “I have not. I haven’t reached out, but I have not heard anything.”

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union appeared to respond to the interview in two more tweets on Friday, writing, “Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

“Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let’s gooooooooooo!” she wrote.

Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Union did support Crews in 2017, after he alleged that a “high level Hollywood executive” had “groped [his] privates” at a party.

While many of the actor’s colleagues remained silent about his allegation — a choice Crews has said he “understands” — Union tweeted: “Terry Crews is a stand-up guy. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind & true professional. I believe him & stand by him. #MeToo.”

News broke on Nov. 22 that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not be returning for AGT‘s 15th season. Days later, the report by Variety claimed that Union had expressed concerns over alleged racial insensitivity on set, and that both women said they were subjected to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance. (In a statement, Hough denied that she had a negative experience on the show and said she was “happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”)

Union revealed on Dec. 4 that she had sat down with NBC and the AGT production companies, tweeting, “We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

In a joint statement, Syco Entertainment, Fremantle and NBC said: “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”