Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: 'I've Had So Many Rock Bottom Moments'

"It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life," Gabrielle Union said in a candid conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her mental health.

In a candid conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow at the Goop Health virtual summit over the weekend, Union, 48, spoke about her mental health struggles over the years and how she recently battled suicidal ideation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've had so many rock bottom moments as an adult, starting with being raped at 19 at gunpoint at my job," said Union, according to E! News. "It just felt like every so many years there was some major catastrophic event that was happening in my life. You know, divorce, career setbacks, relationship issues. There's always something that just lands you on your ass and you're like 'There's no way I can move on from this, I'll never recover, I'll never be the same.' "

The L.A.'s Finest star, who said she's currently experiencing perimenopause, which is the start of the transition to menopause, explained that her mental health hit an all-time low late last year following a fight with husband Dwyane Wade.

"I fell into something so dark in December that it scared me," she said.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union | Credit: Amy Sussman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fortunately, Union said she was "able to get through it with talk therapy and diving into how I can regulate my hormones."

"Separating the symptoms from who you really are...to say that it's a challenge, I don't think I really have the words, or I lost them, to describe what these last few months have been," Union added.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Says 'Being Blackballed in This Industry Is Very Real': 'You Will Never Work Again'

Union has previously opened up about her mental health struggles, sharing in 2018 — for the second annual installment of The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf social media campaign — that she was diagnosed with PTSD when she was a teenager after she was raped.

"I'm here to tell you that I am PTSD survivor, thriver, bad ass motherf----- I was diagnosed with PTSD at 19 after I was raped at gunpoint — and I didn't let it stop me," Union shared at the time.

"I didn't want it to define my whole life, and it doesn't have to. Asking for help, needing help doesn't make you weak or less worthy of love or support or success," she said.