Gabrielle Union Worked Through the Trauma of Rape 30 Years Later in 'Truth Be Told' : 'Every Day Was a Trigger'

Union said filming the AppleTV+ drama felt closely tied to her Bay Area rape as she marked the anniversary of the trauma

By
and Carita Rizzo
Published on January 19, 2023 03:29 PM
Gabrielle Union, from the Apple TV+ television series "Truth Be Told," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif 2023 Winter TCA - "Truth Be Told" Portrait Session, Pasadena, United States - 18 Jan 2023
Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union's stirred up painful, but cathartic, memories of her own sexual assault.

The actress explained how she identified with the Truth Be Told season 3 plot — and how she worked through her own trauma in the process — at a Television Critics Association panel for the AppleTV+ show on Wednesday.

In the series, Union plays a woman who attempts to keep media attention on a list of missing Black girls who may have become victims of human trafficking. "I have the lived experience of being a Black teen experiencing sexual violence in the Bay Area," said Union, 50.

She acknowledged that she's been vocal about her own experience and has used her life story to act as an advocate. Still, relating to the plot felt different than speaking on her lived experience.

Episode 1. Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union in "Truth Be Told," premiering January 20, 2023 on Apple TV+
Apple TV +

"I've been talking about my rape publicly for 25 years. But that's [a] first person account," said Union. "But to fictionalize it, and to figure out a way into the character using my experience, I just didn't know it was going to happen. It's my first time really doing that kind of deep, deep work."

Even some of filming for season 3 had direct, unexpected ties to Union's own assault. "There are literally locations ... that are literally locations that are a part of my past as it pertains to my rape. Every day was a trigger, and to be triggered for months on end, it literally frazzled me."

Though Union attempted to cope through filming it "did not work," she said. The filming ended up unearthing some of Union's own understanding of her assault.

"In July, it was my 30-year anniversary of my rape," she said. "And what I realized is that disassociation is real. And as much as I thought that I was present completely, and I knew all the facts, my brain could not allow me to know the facts as a teenager. And every day, it was like my brain kind of pulled back the veil of what really happened, and gave me the full picture."

Episode 1. Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union in "Truth Be Told," premiering January 20, 2023 on Apple TV+
Apple TV +

In Truth Be Told season 3, Union will star alongside her friend Octavia Spencer, who plays investigative podcaster Poppy Parnell. Together the duo will fight for justice in a community that isn't ready to recognize the devastation that's come to a group of high school girls.

It's a real-world issue that hits close to home for Union. "[We're] talking about the most marginalized of the marginalized that go missing and get brutalized, and no one gives a s---, literally — what that does to the individual, what that does to the family, what that does to the community. It's like suspending you in terror," she said. "And you're screaming, and no one cares to throw you a lifeline."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Truth Be Told season 3 premieres Friday on AppleTV+.

Related Articles
Outlander Will End After Season 8 — but There's Still More of the Fraser Family's Story Ahead
'Outlander' Will End After Season 8 — but There's Still More of the Fraser Family's Story Ahead
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
Every 'That '70s Show' Alum Who Appears in Netflix's 'That '90s Show' Spin-Off
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings on Difficulties Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Wish People Could Be More Accepting'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Cast Needed 'a Minute' After 'Dark' Season
Sutton Stracke 'Can't Wait to Start Filming' New 'RHOBH' Season After Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins Casting Shakeup
Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp
'That '90s Show' Parents Marvel at the 'Unbelievable Human Beings' Their Young ''70s Show' Costars Grew to Be
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, in Los Angeles on June 26, 2020. A Los Angeles judge has declared that porn performer Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts. Judge Ronald Harris said Tuesday that Jeremy is in cognitive decline and is unlikely to recover.
Ron Jeremy Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial for Dozens of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges
MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, Amy Jo Johnson
Amy Jo Johnson on Why She Won't Appear in the 'Power Rangers' Reunion — Even Though She 'Never Said No'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
'Shell-Shocked' Victim of Jen Shah Opens Up About Racking Up Nearly $50K in Debt from Telemarketing Scheme
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Remains Supportive of Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Their Kids: 'I'm Always Here'
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her 'All That' Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'
Christopher and Nicole Married at First Sight
'Married at First Sight' 's Chris Is Grilled by Nicole's Dad at Their Wedding: 'Are You a Scam Artist?'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Growing Up Under 'Cult-Like' Religious Beliefs: 'I Was Terrified of the Outside World'