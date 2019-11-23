Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough Will Not Return for Next Season of America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent will be missing two familiar faces when it returns for its next season.

Judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who both joined the reality competition show for its most recent season, will not return for the upcoming season 15. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews are expected to be back for the next season.

Variety was the first to report the news.

Union, 47, and Hough, 31, were announced as the newest judges of AGT in February, replacing Mel B and Heidi Klum. Crews also joined the show during season 14, taking over hosting duties from Tyra Banks.

It’s unclear who will replace Hough and Union for the upcoming season.

The winner of AGT season 14 was announced in September. After weeks of competition, singer Kodi Lee, who is blind and was diagnosed with autism, was crowned the champion. Lee bested fellow finalists opera singer Emanne Beasha, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, dance troupe Light Balance Kids, singer Benicio Bryant and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions also changed up its judging panel for its upcoming second season, and PEOPLE exclusively revealed the first look last month.

Newcomer Alesha Dixon, who is a longtime fan-favorite judge on Britain’s Got Talent, will join Cowell, Mandel and Klum as judges on the spinoff, replacing Mel B.

In September, Hough and Union reflected on their inaugural season of AGT,telling PEOPLE: “What I’ve learned about being a part of this show is the fact that talent is ageless, genderless and it’s for everyone.” Hough added that the show is “so inclusive and allows people to be fully expressed.”

Meanwhile, Union described her first-time as an AGT judge as “emotional.”

“It’s emotional for me to watch people come so close to their dreams coming true and being so close. Seeing their faces contort and anguish in pain, I don’t like it. I don’t find that entertaining,” she said.

Union, who welcomed daughter Kaavia in November 2018, also shared that she was especially inspired by Lee.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be a little easier for parents with special needs children to get the resources that they need,” the L.A.’s Finest actress said of Lee being an example to others. “All of them can get the chance for their dreams to come true and for them to reach their fullest potential.”

America’s Got Talent is expected to return in 2020.