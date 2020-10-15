Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba's Series L.A.’s Finest Canceled After Two Seasons at Spectrum Originals

The cop drama was a Bad Boys franchise spinoff, featuring Gabrielle Union's character from the 2003 blockbuster Bad Boys II

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are L.A.'s Finest no more.

On Thursday, Variety and Deadline reported that the cop drama was officially canceled after two seasons on Spectrum Originals. A rep for Spectrum Originals did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation.

The cancellation comes a little over a month after the show’s delayed season 2 premiere. The second season was originally set to debut in June, but Spectrum decided to postpone the police-themed show amid consecutive weeks of worldwide protests and calls for action against police brutality.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications, the show was a Bad Boys franchise spinoff, featuring Union's character from the 2003 blockbuster Bad Boys II.

Reprising her role as Syd Burnett, Union's police detective relocated to Los Angeles from Miami and found a new partner in Nancy McKenna, played by Alba.

Union and Alba executive produced the show alongside Bruckheimer, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, and Anton Cropper.

L.A.'s Finest originated as an NBC pilot in 2018 but was then moved over to Spectrum as the service's first original series.