Gabrielle Union‘s 2019 ended on a humorous (and, umm, smelly) note.

On Wednesday, the actress shared with her Twitter followers a story about how she spent New Year’s Eve.

According to Union, it all started when she allowed her Uber driver to use one of the bathrooms in the Los Angeles home she shares with husband Dwyane Wade.

“Trying to be responsible and use Uber and our driver asked to use our bathroom,” Union, 47, wrote shortly after midnight.

That would have been well and fine, except the gentleman didn’t exactly need to make a quick stop.

“Dude dropped a deuce,” Union joked, adding the nauseated face emoji and explaining that the man had spent “15-20 minutes” in the restroom.

“I’m pleased we clearly have a home and available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool,’ ” Union teased. “Welcome to 2020 folks 💩🤗.”

Many of Union’s 4.2 million followers laughed along with her at her experience.

“What if this was his bucket list item, and it was the first thing he did to start the new year?” one asked, calling the man, “A legend.”

Others agreed. “Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle’s house is a major win for the next 10 years,” tweeted another.

On the other hand, some tried to explain to Union how the drive must have felt.

“In fairness, the driver doesn’t have many options. Especially when it’s time to go, your options are limited,” wrote one Twitter user. “I’m absolutely certain that this person was mortified even having to ask the question. But you were generous, which I’m sure this driver appreciated. Happy New Year.”

“Driving Uber on NYE means hours and hours nonstop in the car,” tweeted someone else. “If he really blew up the bathroom like that, he probably needed it. And you can feel good about providing, probably, the nicest place for him to lose three pounds that he’s ever seen.”

Union’s funny experience comes after a some not-so-funny few months for the star.

Back in November, it was revealed that Union had been fired from her judging gig on America’s Got Talent after just one season.

According to a report from Variety, Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, with the Bring It On actress specifically being told her hairstyles were “too black” for the show’s audience. Union expressed concerns over this and other racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge, including a joke guest judge Jay Leno allegedly made that was later edited out of the episode.

In the wake of the report, Hough denied having a negative experience on the show, but Union seemed to speak on it — tweeting, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Union said on Dec. 4 that she sat down with NBC and America’s Got Talent production company Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, show creator Simon Cowell‘s company.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union wrote on Twitter. “I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has since launched an investigation into AGT and its production company, Fremantle Media, as has NBC.

Results of the investigations have not yet been announced.

All that aside, Union appeared to embrace the holidays, celebrating Christmas in Hawaii — according to a family photo she posted online — with Wade and their daughter Kaavia James, 13 months, as well as and Wade’s 12-year-old Zion Malachi Airamis. (Wade’s sons Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17, plus nephew Dahveon, 18, were not pictured.)

On New Year’s Eve, Union and Wade hosted a party at their L.A. home.

Among the many guests dancing and celebrating at their house? Actress Olivia Munn, who shared many Instagram Stories from inside the festivities.

“Host with the most!” she captioned one video. “Rang in the next decade with an epic house party. Thank you Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for such an awesome time.”

“Party at the Wade’s!” she said in another shot.