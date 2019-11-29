Gabrielle Union Says She's 'Grateful' as She Shares Thanksgiving Family Photo After AGT Firing

Gabrielle Union is feeling “grateful” following her America’s Got Talent firing.

On Thursday, the actress, 47, shared a slideshow of sweet family photos in celebration of Thanksgiving, which shows her posing alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, their daughter Kaavia James and Wade’s 12-year-old son Zion Malachi Airamis.

“Grateful ❤❤❤ Happy Thanksgiving good people,” Union captioned the post, which shows the family posing at the foot of a staircase.

Wade, 37, is also dad to sons Zaire Blessing and Xavier Zechariah.

“To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking… All praise, gratitude and thankfulness,” Union added.

The heartwarming post comes one day after Union broke her silence on her controversial departure from AGT.

Union sent a message to her Twitter followers and thanked them for their support during this difficult time.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Image zoom Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with daughter Kaavia and his son Zion Malachi Airamis Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Union also seemingly referenced the ordeal on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day with a video of herself working out alongside Wade.

“When the world feels like it’s falling apart. Try to find your peace,” she captioned the clip.

Union’s message on Twitter came several hours after her husband, who she married in 2014, publicly defended her in a series of tweets on his own account.

The NBA legend, 37, began his thread by writing, ” ‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t.’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show.”

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!?” Wade continued. “I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

In a third tweet, Wade said he was proud of Union for “standing up for what she stands for” and practicing what she preaches to their 1-year-old daughter Kaavia.

“As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US,” he wrote, before adding, “So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world.”

News broke on Friday that Union and Julianne Hough — who joined the season 14 AGT judging panel back in February, replacing spots vacated by Mel B and Heidi Klum — would not be returning for the show’s upcoming 15th season.

On Monday, blog Love B Scott reported Union had allegedly spoken out about “problematic” situations on set before her departure.

A day later, a report by Variety made further allegations with multiple sources telling the publication that while working on the show, Union had expressed concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge, including a joke guest judge Jay Leno allegedly made that was later edited out of the episode.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

She and Hough, 31, were also both subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, sources alleged in Variety‘s report.

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle responded to such claims with a statement on Tuesday to PEOPLE, saying: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

In a statement to Variety, dancer/actress Hough denied that she had a negative experience working on the show.

“I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent, I loved working with the cast, crew, and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” said Hough, who is set to star in two upcoming NBC Christmas specials. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Representatives for Hough, Union, Leno, and Simon Cowell‘s Syco Entertainment, which produces AGT, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.