Gabrielle Union Shares a Sexy Moment with Dwyane Wade: 'He Ran a Bubble Bath and Bathed Me!'

Gabrielle Union says husband Dwyane Wade doesn’t just break out the romantic gestures on special occasions. Instead, the former professional basketball player pampers his wife all year round.

Union, 47, says she recently returned home after a long day at work to find that Wade, 37, had the perfect surprise for her.

“He had run this bubble bath and then bathed me,” she says in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. “It was strangely therapeutic and erotic and sweet and sexy. He was so nurturing. It was all interesting and sweet.”

The couple married in 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia last year via a surrogate. Wade also has three sons — Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5 — from previous relationships.

The L.A.’s Finest actress and former professional basketball star keep their romance hot by making sure to fit in date nights and going on romantic getaways.

“Greece was pretty sexy this year,” Union says of their summer vacation. “We wanted to go on an adventure by ourselves, kind of kick off our summer.”

“We like to reconnect, and we did that,” adds Wade. “We got opportunity to get in the water, take a helicopter ride over Greece. It was beautiful.”

Union says she can always count on Wade to know just when to deliver the perfect gifts.

“He sends flowers from the whole family,” she says. “It’s just, we were thinking about you and we appreciate you and we’re grateful for you. It’s always the sweetest, right-on-time delivery.