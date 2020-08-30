Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary: '6 Years and Counting'

Gabrielle and Dwyane Union began dating in 2009 and went on to tie the knot in 2014

Six down, a lifetime to go!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday with a pair of loving social media tributes.

"6 years and counting....," Wade, 38, wrote on Instagram, along with a highlight reel from their 2014 wedding.

The retired athlete shared the same wedding tribute footage for their anniversary last year.

"I just reaaalllllly love you. And as much as I love you, I LIKE you even more. 6 down. A lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary bae 💕💞 @dwyanewade," Union wrote, along with a montage of some of her favorite photos.

Wade and Union, 47, began dating in 2009. They married on August 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida and the actress became a stepmother to his three children: 18-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwyane, Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaya, 13.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy: daughter Kaavia James, now 21 months. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 18.

As for the keys to the pair’s lasting bond, the former NBA star told PEOPLE in February that they're always supportive of one another.

“She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” said Wade. “She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”

“We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other,” he added. “We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with Zaya and Kaavia Gabrielle Union/instagram

Although the pair already tied the knot once, Wade is already looking forward to the next time they say “I do.”