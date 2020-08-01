Gabrielle Union Calls Out Former AGT Costar Terry Crews for Lack of Support amid NBC Lawsuit

"I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity, and it's not solidarity," Gabrielle Union said

Gabrielle Union is once again calling out former America’s Got Talent costar Terry Crews for his lack of support amid her firing from the show and lawsuit against NBC.

Union, 47, appeared on Jemele Hill’s podcast earlier this week and opened up about how Crews has not been an ally to her after her claims of experiencing discrimination on AGT.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door,” Union said. “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

A rep for Crews did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu #reconciliation," Crews tweeted on Saturday.

In June, Union filed a complaint against NBC, America's Got Talent creator Simon Cowell, Fremantle and Syco following her controversial departure from the show in late 2019.

Shortly after Union was fired, Crews appeared on the 3rd Hour of Today and said Union’s reported allegations of racial insensitivity and a toxic culture at the show was “never [his] experience” and praised AGT for its diverse pool of contestants.

“Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board?” Union said in her conversation with Hill. “I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

Union also reiterated that she supported Crews when he came forward with his story of assault at the start of the #MeToo movement, but that support was not reciprocated when it came to her claims against NBC.

“Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery — that’s what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets,” Union said on the podcast, seemingly referring to Crews’ tweets in January. “Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs — don’t mean I owe you bacon,” he tweeted.

“If you saw something, say something,” the L.A.'s Finest actress continued. “If you didn’t have my experience… you also have an option to say, ‘I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.’ End of story. You don’t have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I’ve been in Hollywood a very long time. There’s very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure.”

Union also explained that she believes her fight against NBC will end up benefiting Crews in making the network a more equitable place to work.