Gabby Windey Says Romance with Vinny Guadagnino Is a 'Possibility': 'Gabby, Tan, Laundry'

The former Bachelorette star also noted how there is "not enough" men were sliding into her DMs after her split from Erich Schwer last month

By
Published on December 6, 2022 08:50 PM
Gabby Windey attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Gabby Windey is looking for love again!

The former Bachelorette star, 31, opened about potentially starting a romance with her Dancing with the Stars pal Vinny Guadagnino during an interview with E! on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

"I think it's a possibility," she shared. "I don't know. We'll all have to wait and see."

When host Laverne Cox asked if she had any GTL [gym, tan, laundry] plans on her radar — referring to Guadagnino's Jersey Shore catchphrase — Windey joked, "Gabby, tan, laundry!"

Windey also noted how "not enough" people were sliding into her DMs after her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer last month. "So if you need permission, now's the time!" she jokingly added.

GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Ben Hider/ABC, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Windey and Guadagnino formed a friendship while filming season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, and then sparked relationship rumors after posting flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts.

One comment saw Windey call him her "main man" as Guadagnino called Windey his "baby mama."

Another flirty exchange featured Guadagnino's caption: "Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you." Windey responded that she was "Omw [on my way]."

Following the reality dance series' finale in November, Windey was asked by reporters how she would respond if Guadagnino, 35, wanted to take her out on a date.

"Oh my God. Oh wow. You guys get right to business," she quipped.

Windey's pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy seemed to endorse the possible DWTS match, chiming in, "She likes food!"

Windey then revealed she'd be open to the idea of a date with Guadagnino, affirming, "Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up."

THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. PEOPLE confirmed the couple had split on Nov. 4.

Windey addressed their split ahead of her dance on Nov. 14, telling cameras, "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

Schwer also spoke about the breakup in a statement on his Instagram Story.

"The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on NBC and E! Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Related Articles
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'
THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Erich Schwer Addresses His Split from Gabby Windey: 'We Ultimately Were Not Each Other's People'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Has Provided a 'Form of Therapy' in Her Split from Erich Schwer
THE BACHELOR
Rachel Recchia Reveals What She's 'Grateful' for in Gabby Windey's Split from Erich Schwer
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
Kenan Thompson Says Pete Davidson Gets All the Women Because He's 'Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Pursuing 'Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar'
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says Fiancé Erich Is 'Supportive' of Her Getting Super Close with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo
'BiP' 's Johnny DePhillipo Says Victoria Fuller 'Changed my Whole Perception on Falling in Love' Despite Split
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'