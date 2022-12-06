Gabby Windey Says Romance with Vinny Guadagnino Is a 'Possibility': 'Gabby, Tan, Laundry'

Gabby Windey is looking for love again!

The former Bachelorette star, 31, opened about potentially starting a romance with her Dancing with the Stars pal Vinny Guadagnino during an interview with E! on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

"I think it's a possibility," she shared. "I don't know. We'll all have to wait and see."

When host Laverne Cox asked if she had any GTL [gym, tan, laundry] plans on her radar — referring to Guadagnino's Jersey Shore catchphrase — Windey joked, "Gabby, tan, laundry!"

Windey also noted how "not enough" people were sliding into her DMs after her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer last month. "So if you need permission, now's the time!" she jokingly added.

Ben Hider/ABC, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Windey and Guadagnino formed a friendship while filming season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, and then sparked relationship rumors after posting flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts.

One comment saw Windey call him her "main man" as Guadagnino called Windey his "baby mama."

Another flirty exchange featured Guadagnino's caption: "Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you." Windey responded that she was "Omw [on my way]."

Following the reality dance series' finale in November, Windey was asked by reporters how she would respond if Guadagnino, 35, wanted to take her out on a date.

"Oh my God. Oh wow. You guys get right to business," she quipped.

Windey's pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy seemed to endorse the possible DWTS match, chiming in, "She likes food!"

Windey then revealed she'd be open to the idea of a date with Guadagnino, affirming, "Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up."

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. PEOPLE confirmed the couple had split on Nov. 4.

Windey addressed their split ahead of her dance on Nov. 14, telling cameras, "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

Schwer also spoke about the breakup in a statement on his Instagram Story.

"The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on NBC and E! Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.