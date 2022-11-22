Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer ended their engagement in November while Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino were both competing on Dancing with the Stars

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 12:49 PM
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Photo: Ben Hider/ABC, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Gabby Windey isn't counting out any flirtation with her Dancing with the Stars pal Vinny Guadagnino.

Windey, 31, was asked by reporters after Monday's season 31 finale how she would respond if Guadagnino, 35, wanted to take her out.

"Oh my God. Oh wow. You guys get right to business," she quipped.

Windey's pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy seemed to endorse the possible DWTS match, chiming in, "She likes food!"

Windey then revealed she'd be open to the idea of a date with Guadagnino, affirming, "Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Semi-Finals” - GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
ABC/Raymond Liu

The former Bachelorette and Jersey Shore stars formed a friendship while filming season 31 of the reality dance series, then sparked relationship rumors after posting flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts.

One comment say Windey call him her "main man" while Guadagnino called Windey his "baby mama."

Another flirty exchange featured Guadagnino's caption: "Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you." Windey responded that she was "Omw [on my way]."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week - KOKO IWASAKI, VINNY GUADAGNINO
ABC/Eric McCandless

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. PEOPLE confirmed they'd officially split on Nov. 4. Schwer spoke about the breakup in a statement on his Instagram Story.

"The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Season 31 Dancing with the Stars ended on Monday night. Though Windey was a finalist, Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas took home the Mirrorball Trophy. Guadagnino was sent home earlier in the season.

Related Articles
THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Erich Schwer Addresses His Split from Gabby Windey: 'We Ultimately Were Not Each Other's People'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Has Provided a 'Form of Therapy' in Her Split from Erich Schwer
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
THE BACHELOR
Rachel Recchia Reveals What She's 'Grateful' for in Gabby Windey's Split from Erich Schwer
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Pursuing 'Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar'
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says Fiancé Erich Is 'Supportive' of Her Getting Super Close with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS'
GABBY WINDEY, ALAN BERSTEN
Gabby Windey Says Last-Minute Partner Switch on 'DWTS' 'Made Me a Better Dancer'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Dancing with the stars season 31 ep 10
'DWTS' Recap: Semifinals Bring a Tearful Tribute Dance, 2 Big Announcements and a Double Elimination
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Landon Barker Reveals He Won't Be Following His Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Footsteps on ''DWTS' '