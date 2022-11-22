Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'

Gabby Windey isn't counting out any flirtation with her Dancing with the Stars pal Vinny Guadagnino.

Windey, 31, was asked by reporters after Monday's season 31 finale how she would respond if Guadagnino, 35, wanted to take her out.

"Oh my God. Oh wow. You guys get right to business," she quipped.

Windey's pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy seemed to endorse the possible DWTS match, chiming in, "She likes food!"

Windey then revealed she'd be open to the idea of a date with Guadagnino, affirming, "Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up."

ABC/Raymond Liu

The former Bachelorette and Jersey Shore stars formed a friendship while filming season 31 of the reality dance series, then sparked relationship rumors after posting flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts.

One comment say Windey call him her "main man" while Guadagnino called Windey his "baby mama."

Another flirty exchange featured Guadagnino's caption: "Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you." Windey responded that she was "Omw [on my way]."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. PEOPLE confirmed they'd officially split on Nov. 4. Schwer spoke about the breakup in a statement on his Instagram Story.

"The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Season 31 Dancing with the Stars ended on Monday night. Though Windey was a finalist, Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas took home the Mirrorball Trophy. Guadagnino was sent home earlier in the season.