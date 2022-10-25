Erich Schwer isn't worried about fiancée Gabby Windey's steamy Dancing with the Stars routines with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

After competing in Monday's Michael Bublé-themed night, the former Bachelorette opened up about how her soon-to-be-husband feels about her weekly ballroom dance numbers with Chmerkovskiy, especially after this week's sensual performance.

"Erich's really supportive," Windey, 31, told reporters after the show. "I think it's a learning curve for all of us. We've never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. And Eric has been so supportive. He kind of understands this is a performance and we have a goal."

The duo performed a rumba to Bublé's romantic song "Home." To prepare for the routine, Windey even got tips from Chmerkovskiy's wife — fellow pro Jenna Johnson — on how to be sexier in the ballroom.

But Windey did admit that it was "absolutely" weird having to get so up close and personal with Chmerkovskiy, 36, for the dance number.

"I think if it would've happened any earlier, we probably wouldn't have had the comfort with each other, the relationship," she continued. "But now I'll get as closest to his face and not be weird because I got used to it."

Eric McCandless/ABC

Windey and Chmerkovskiy's hard work paid off. After giving it their all on the dance floor, judge Derek Hough called Windey a "sensational dancer" while praising her for the "absolutely gorgeous" and "phenomenal" dance number.

"Some of the shapes you did, even the greatest artist could not draw them more beautifully," fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said. "To me, it was perfect."

In the end, Windey and Chmerkovskiy earned a score of 46 out of 50.

Windey has had Schwer by her side as she's progressed through the competition. The 29-year-old real estate analyst — who proposed to her during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — has often been spotted supporting Windey from DWTS's live studio audience.

Windey recently told reporters it's "amazing" to have Schwer watching her from the crowd, especially as it allows him "to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day."

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.