Gabby Windey Says Fiancé Erich Is 'Supportive' of Her Getting Super Close with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS'

The former Bachelorette also said this whole process has been "a learning curve" for the couple

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 02:18 PM
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Erich Schwer isn't worried about fiancée Gabby Windey's steamy Dancing with the Stars routines with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

After competing in Monday's Michael Bublé-themed night, the former Bachelorette opened up about how her soon-to-be-husband feels about her weekly ballroom dance numbers with Chmerkovskiy, especially after this week's sensual performance.

"Erich's really supportive," Windey, 31, told reporters after the show. "I think it's a learning curve for all of us. We've never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. And Eric has been so supportive. He kind of understands this is a performance and we have a goal."

The duo performed a rumba to Bublé's romantic song "Home." To prepare for the routine, Windey even got tips from Chmerkovskiy's wife — fellow pro Jenna Johnson — on how to be sexier in the ballroom.

But Windey did admit that it was "absolutely" weird having to get so up close and personal with Chmerkovskiy, 36, for the dance number.

"I think if it would've happened any earlier, we probably wouldn't have had the comfort with each other, the relationship," she continued. "But now I'll get as closest to his face and not be weird because I got used to it."

GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Eric McCandless/ABC

Windey and Chmerkovskiy's hard work paid off. After giving it their all on the dance floor, judge Derek Hough called Windey a "sensational dancer" while praising her for the "absolutely gorgeous" and "phenomenal" dance number.

"Some of the shapes you did, even the greatest artist could not draw them more beautifully," fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said. "To me, it was perfect."

In the end, Windey and Chmerkovskiy earned a score of 46 out of 50.

Windey has had Schwer by her side as she's progressed through the competition. The 29-year-old real estate analyst — who proposed to her during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — has often been spotted supporting Windey from DWTS's live studio audience.

Windey recently told reporters it's "amazing" to have Schwer watching her from the crowd, especially as it allows him "to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.

Related Articles
Dancing with the Stars
'DWTS' Recap: Michael Bublé Night Sees New Scoreboard Leaders and 1 Star Sends Judges into 'Dance Ecstasy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jenna Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Bros" at Regal LA Live on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jenna Johnson Admits She Felt 'Pressure' Choreographing for' DWTS' amid Her Step Back as a 'Pregnant Wifey'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI, TYRA BANKS, JORDIN SPARKS, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
'DWTS' Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
'DWTS' Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair's 'DWTS' Costars Reveal 'Unadulterated Shock' by Her Exit: 'She Lights Up This Competition'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week
'DWTS' Recap: 2 Pairs Receive a Perfect Score and a Prom Night Dance Marathon Changes the Game
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night” - JOSEPH BAENA, DANI KARAGACH
Joseph Baena Says His 'DWTS' Elimination Was 'Emotional' After Earning Best Scores of the Season
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Jokes Her 'Dogs Are Already Barkin' After First 'DWTS' Rehearsals
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” EMMA SLATER, TREVOR DONOVAN
Emma Slater and 'DWTS' Partner Trevor Donovan Dish on Their 'Great Connection' After Steamy Rumba
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer