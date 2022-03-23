Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette Cast Revealed: Meet the 35 Men — Including Twins!

The final cast of The Bachelorette season 19 will be released at a later date

Surprise!

The Bachelorette just revealed 35 men who may be competing for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's hearts on the next season of the ABC reality dating show.

The new batch of contestants was released on the show's Facebook page Wednesday — and this season features a pair of twins: 24-year-old brothers Justin and Joey, from Brookfield, CT.

"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!" the post read, before asking users to leave a rose emoji in the comments for "who would get your first impression rose."

As loyal fans know, this is not the first time a pair of twins have appeared on the show. Emily and Hayley Ferguson competed for Bachelor Ben Higgins' heart in 2016.

Among the other male contestants, most men are in their 20s, with 11 hopefuls in their 30s. The youngest contestant is 23. The final cast will be released at a later date.

Both Recchia and Windey were announced as the leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special. Although seasons 11 and 16 also featured two leads, this will be the first to have both women co-lead the entire season.

The format of the upcoming season, which is set to begin filming this month, hasn't been announced.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

The two women were eliminated during the Bachelor season finale after Echard decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning he was intimate with both Recchia and Windey. Echard had also told all three women that he was in love with them.

THE BACHELOR

Since the announcement, Recchia and Windey appear to be ready to take on their next journey together.

"I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Windey said on the After the Final Rose special.

Earlier this week, the two women shared a joint Instagram post celebrating their turn to find love as the next season's leads.

"Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we're here," the duo captioned their shared post, which features photographs of themselves on the ABC reality dating series. "We couldn't be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love 💕."

In the comments section, the official account for The Bachelor wrote, "We are so excited for you both 😍❤️," as a verified Bachelor Nation page added: "Let's goooooooo."