Gabby Windey's Ex-Fiancé Erich Schwer Debuts New Relationship After His Run on 'The Bachelorette'

Gabby Windey's ex-fiancé Erich Schwer is officially dating someone new.

On Valentine's Day Tuesday, Schwer, 30, debuted his new relationship with Elizabeth Turner, a model and clinical psychology graduate student, on Instagram.

The former Bachelorette contestant re-shared Turner's Instagram Story, featuring a polaroid photo of herself planting a kiss on Schwer's cheek.

"Valentine," she wrote beside the photo, adding the heart of fire emoji.

Elsewhere in her Instagram Stories, Turner — who has previously been linked to New Amsterdam actor Ryan Eggold — shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers and a candle surrounded by an assortment of other items. Adding the heart hand emoji, she wrote: "Happy Vday y'all."

Schwer was Windey's frontrunner on her Bachelorette season airing last year. Though the pair got engaged in the finale episode, fans eventually began to notice that something was awry between the two.

Windey, 32, then revealed that the two were "supporting each other from afar."

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," the former Dancing with the Stars contestant told Fox News. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests."

PEOPLE confirmed their split in November.

Windey later shared that the two broke up because they "weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life."

"We weren't each other's best match," she shared on Dancing With The Stars in November. "But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship: never placing blame or you did this or that. OK, someone left the microwave dirty. But, like, it doesn't matter."

When Schwer addressed the breakup news, he said the exes "ultimately were not each others [sic] people."

"We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story statement. "Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her."