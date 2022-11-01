Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Pursuing 'Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar'

Gabby Windey is opening up about the status of her relationship with fiancé Erich Schwer.

The recent Bachelorette lead, 31, responded to a question about whether the pair were still together after performing on Dancing with the Stars Monday night.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told Fox News. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Gabby and Erich. Craig Sjodin/abc

Windey's comment comes after fans began to speculate about the status of the pair's relationship. The reality star was spotted without her engagement ring on the ABC series, and Schwer, 29, was not seen in the DWTS ballroom this week but showed his support of Windey on social media.

The real estate analyst encouraged fans to vote for his fiancée on his Instagram Story, writing, "Vote Team Gabby!! Ten times PPL. She keeps on crushin it."

Windey previously opened up about how Schwer feels about her weekly ballroom dance numbers with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, especially after their sensual performance on Oct. 24.

"Erich's really supportive," Windey said after the Michael Bublé-themed night. "I think it's a learning curve for all of us. We've never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. And Erich has been so supportive. He kind of understands this is a performance and we have a goal."

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Disney+

During the early weeks of the competition, Schwer — who proposed to Windey during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — was often spotted supporting Windey from DWTS's live studio audience.

In September, Windey told reporters it was "amazing" to have Schwer watching her from the crowd.

"Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day," she shared.

Schwer even got involved in a performance by sharing a kiss with Windey after she and Val danced to the Viennese waltz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love."

Windey told reporters that Schwer knew he was going to be part of the routine, adding, "I feel like it was the perfect experience to a beautiful dance."

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.