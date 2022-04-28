Five Funny Actresses Show Off Their Hidden Talents
Regina Hall on roller skates! Jennifer Coolidge painting a nude! What you didn't know about some of your favorite comedy stars. See more in The Beautiful Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
Jennifer Coolidge
Even though Coolidge didn't actually have any paint on her brush for the shoot, "I was pretending to paint his eyes, and it took forever," the White Lotus actress (who took pottery in college) joked to PEOPLE.
"And I was thinking, if you had to do a four- or five-hour sitting of painting someone, you really get to know them," she added. "And you would know a lot of what you were getting because it would all be out there. It would be such a great way to meet someone."
Mindy Kaling
The actress and writer told PEOPLE that "growing up with overprotective Indian parents, cards were just a thing that we had to do a lot, like: 'Stay safe in the house, play cards!' "
Regina Hall
The 2022 Oscars cohost tried out roller derby with members of New York City's Gotham Roller Derby league for PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue. "I'm an honorary member of the team now," she said of the "scary" but "very carefree" sport.
Chloe Fineman
The SNL star claims she didn't pick up her mother's baking abilities, but finds herself constantly watching cake decorating videos online. "It is something I watch aggressively before bed," she said. "I follow about 10 different cake decorating accounts."
Celeste Barber
"I used to play the flute and the pianica," the body-positive comedian, a hit on Instagram, told PEOPLE of her music-inspired shoot. "But to clang my knees and blow the thing was very hard."