Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin could not be happier about the way her life has turned out.

“My life is amazing,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, all about the new Netflix series. “I will have five years [of sobriety] in March. It’s given me a lot of gratitude.”

The actress’s struggle with crystal meth addiction has been well documented, and she continues to share her experience with others: Sweetin is reprising her role as a guest speaker at colleges this year.

“I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today,” says the divorced mom of two, 32. “It’s a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome some adversity.”

Sweetin, like the rest of her cast mates, also talked about the special bond that they share – and how often they all seem to be getting together.