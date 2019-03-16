Fuller House Producers Want to 'Protect' the Show's Child Stars After Lori Loughlin's Arrest

After Loughlin's highly-publicized arrest, the show's youngest stars are finding support among the other cast members
In the wake of the college admissions scandal, Fuller House is moving forward.
As Lori Loughlin‘s future with the hit Netflix show remains up in the air — the news of her arrest and possible firing has caused turmoil among the cast and crew.
According to a source close to production, the show is most concerned about its youngest stars.
“There is a concerted effort to protect the kids on the show from all this news,” says the insider. “Lori isn’t on every episode, but there is a lot of affection on the set. She is great with the kids, and they all love her.”
“So almost every other adult, both cast and crew, I have reached out to [the kids] to make sure that they are okay,” the insider continues. “There’s a group text, and everyone is calling each other. It’s not really gossip, it’s more trying to come to terms with it. No one saw this coming with her.”
Loughlin, 54, is among dozens charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.
Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughters were members of rowing teams, the indictment states. (Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20 are not currently listed on the USC women’s rowing roster. It’s unclear if they were aware of the alleged scheme, and neither has been charged.)
Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested this week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Other notable names involved in the scandal include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and author Jane Buckingham.
Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond. Loughlin made her first appearance in federal court on Wednesday in Los Angeles where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press.
As Loughlin’s arrest became international news, the Fuller House crew has begun an open door policy.