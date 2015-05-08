Sweetin shared her theories about the reboot with PEOPLE: "Stephanie has been sort of a bon vivant wild child out living her life, traveling the world"

Stephanie Tanner was everyone’s favorite middle child during the ’90s run of sitcom, Full House, and now that Netflix has ordered the reboot, Fuller House, for 2016 focusing on the lives of DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, fans are dying to know what’s happened to all of their favorite characters they grew up with.

With most of the original cast set to return, we might not hear Jodie Sweetin utter Stephanie’s infamous catchphrase, “How rude!” to many of her former costars, but we will be seeing a lot of her. So what has her character been up to for all of these years?

“Stephanie has been sort of a bon vivant wild child out living her life, traveling the world. I think she’s going to have some really fun storylines going on,” Sweetin told PEOPLE at WE tv and Ian Ziering Raise Awareness for Canine Companions on Thursday in Hollywood.

“I think that she’s going to be kind of the black sheep of the family in some certain ways so I think that will be fun,” says Sweetin, who is especially excited to incorporate more of herself into her character. “I get to bring a little bit of my own style and personality to her so I think it’s going to be interesting to see who Stephanie is as an adult,” she continues.

Just because the Tanners are back doesn’t mean all has been smooth sailing with the favorite TV family. “As far as [Stephanie’s] relationship with DJ, I think that they have not talked for a little while. So she comes back to kind of be in support of DJ, and they’re sort of readjusting to their life,” she says.

According to Sweetin, 33, even as adults, the two characters couldn’t be more different. “DJ’s kind of got the quiet home life, and Steph’s kind of like, ‘Oh my God, this is a shock to my system.’ ”

While their characters might not always get along, Sweetin doesn’t have that problem off screen with costars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber. “Candace and Andrea and I have been talking a lot and about and talking about how excited we are about everything,” she gushes.

Moving in to help support her sister – sound familiar? When asked if Sweetin’s Stephanie will be the reboot’s version of Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) or Joey (Dave Coulier), she says, “I think that’s kind of the role that I’ll be filling a little bit. But it will be really interesting to see kind of from the female perspective what that’s going to look like.”

That’s not the only thing different this time around: “I don’t have to go [to work] and do three hours of school a day,” she explains.

Sweetin won’t have to go to school while filming anymore, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be children running around the set of Fuller House. Sweetin plans on having visitors: her daughters Zoie Laurelmaye, 7, and Beatrix Carlin, 4. “It’ll be great to have them kind of be a part of it,” she shares. “You know, my older one’s already asking about it so it will be fun.”

Sweetin, who once struggled with substance abuse, seems to be in a good place not only professionally but personally as well. That happiness includes her boyfriend. “His name is Justin and we’ve been together for, gosh, about a year and a half now and we have a beautiful little house together and life’s really good,” she shares.

“I’m finally in a relationship where I’m really happy and I have an incredibly supportive partner and that’s such a relief, especially when you’re going through big life changes to be with somebody who’s so supportive and my girls love him and we just have a really nice little life.”