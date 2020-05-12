Final Fuller House Trailer Shows D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy Preparing for a 'Triple Wedding'

It's the end of an era.

With the final season of Fuller House quickly approaching, Netflix released a new trailer to help fans emotionally prepare themselves for the difficult goodbye.

The trailer starts by showing moments from the original series and matching clips from the reboot, side by side.

"For over 30 years we've been a family," the trailer states. "You're invited to celebrate family one last time."

The fifth and final season will follow sisters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stepanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) as they prepare for a triple wedding alongside their childhood BFF Kimmy Gibblerand (Andrea Barber).

"This wedding is one that I never thought would happen," Stephanie says. "I get to marry the love of my life alongside my sister and my best friend."

"A triple wedding!" they all toast.

But planning a wedding — much less three! — isn't easy.

"I'm a nervous wreck," D.J.'s soon-to-be-husband and high-school sweetheart Steve says.

Netflix announced the final season of Fuller House in January. The show was a reboot of the ’80s-’90s sitcom Full House, which featured widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raising three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos), and best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier).

The 2016 Netflix reboot centered on Danny’s eldest daughter, D.J., a 30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy Gibbler.

While the series largely focused on the three women, Stamos, Saget and Coulier have made several cameos throughout the show’s run. As did Aunt Becky actress Lori Loughlin, who is currently awaiting trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scam.

In November, the cast shared numerous Instagram photos that captured their emotional goodbyes upon finishing filming the final season.

Saget shared a photo of Barber, Sweetin and Bure embracing in a heartfelt hug.

“After the final ever episode of the 5th season of Fuller House,” he wrote. “This photo that Candace sent me sums it all up. So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made Fuller House such a special show for so many. Here’s to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much.”

Saget, 63, also shared a photo from the last day on the Warner Brothers’ set alongside Coulier and Stamos.

“Last night, standing in the stage door with my brothers for life— John and Dave —after filming the last episode of the 5th and final season of Fuller House,” he wrote. “So much love for everyone involved with this show.”