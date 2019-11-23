Fuller House Releases Trailer for First Half of the Fifth Final Season — Without Lori Loughlin

The end is approaching for Fuller House — and Lori Loughlin is nowhere in sight.

On Friday, Netflix released the trailer for the first part of the reboot’s fifth and final season, which featured all but one member of the Tanner/Fuller gang.

The trailer picks up where season 4 ended off, shortly after Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch) welcomed a daughter, all thanks to surrogate Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

The fifth season will also explore more of D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve Hale (Scott Weinger)’s rekindled love story, what the future holds for Kimmy and her on-again, off-again husband Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), and the rest of the family as they grow up and grow older.

Of course, the final season would not be complete without original cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos, who also make an appearance in the new trailer.

Netflix announced the final season of Fuller House in January. The show was a reboot of the 80s-90s sitcom Full House, which featured widower Danny Tanner (Saget) raising three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos), and best friend, Joey Gladstone (Coulier).

The 2016 Netflix reboot centered on Danny’s eldest daughter, D.J., a 30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie and childhood BFF Kimmy.

While the series largely focused on the three women, Stamos, Saget, and Coulier have made several cameos throughout the show’s run. As did Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky Donaldson-Katsopolis, Jesse’s wife and Danny’s co-host.

Loughlin, 55, was featured in all four of the earlier Fuller House seasons but is now awaiting trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scam. She is not expected to appear in the fifth season.

Her absence has certainly been felt by the cast — many of whom have shown their support for the actress amid the scandal.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now recently, Barber, 43, called Loughlin “one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met” and said she was missed greatly while the cast taped the series finale.

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” she said. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

Stamos, 55, said he’d bite his tongue in speaking about her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal until her trial but admitted in August that he felt as though the punishment was “not equal” to the crime.

“I gotta be careful. I want to wait until the trial happens… and then talk about it,” he told GQ. “I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly, I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

Stamos added, “Whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime.”

At the end of October, Saget, who had previously avoided commenting on his costar’s ongoing legal problems, had only positive things to say about Loughlin in an interview with Fox News.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” said Saget, 63. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

Bure, 43, also called the end of the show a “grieving process.”

“We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them,” she said on Instagram recently. “Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love.”

After playing an on-screen family for so many years, the cast has said they consider each other family in their real lives, too.

“We had heavy life experiences — all of us, John, Dave and myself — had a lot of family stuff,” Saget previously told PEOPLE. “A lot of good things, a lot of difficult things and they’ve also grown through life.”

“As you get older, you go through stuff,” he continued. “And they’ve realized who they are, and they’ve realized how to get through life and they put out a lot of love and that’s why I think the show is what it is.”