The Fuller House cast is focusing on their “loving family” amid Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

While accepting the award for favorite funny TV show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin seemingly offered a message of support for their costar Lori Loughlin, who has been embroiled in scandal since her alleged role in the college admissions scandal was revealed.

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your favorite funny TV show. You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” Barber, 42, said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” Cameron Bure, 42, added. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

Without specifically mentioning Loughlin — who did not attend the ceremony — by name, Cameron Bure went on to share that family sticks “together through the hard times.”

Fellow Fuller House cast member Scott Weinger also joined the three women onstage, as well as younger stars Soni Bringas, Elias Harger and Michael Campion.

“They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she added. “And a loving family that sticks together, also celebrates the really good times together.”

“This is one of those good times,” Sweetin, 37, continued, before adding a final message to the show’s fans. “You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. So thank you for the Kids’ Choice Award, and we promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing.”

Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the 55-year-old fashion designer, are among a list of 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughters were members of rowing teams, the indictment states. (Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20 are not currently listed on the USC women’s rowing roster. It’s unclear if they were aware of the alleged scheme, and neither has been charged.)

Since it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud earlier this month, the actress faced swift and immediate backlash.

Loughlin has since been dropped from all Hallmark Channel productions, with the network telling PEOPLE in a statement, “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations.”

Meanwhile, her future at Fuller House is uncertain.

“There is a concerted effort to protect the kids on the show from all this news,” a source close to the production recently told PEOPLE. “Lori isn’t on every episode, but there is a lot of affection on the set. She is great with the kids, and they all love her.”

“There’s a group text, and everyone is calling each other. It’s not really gossip, it’s more trying to come to terms with it. No one saw this coming with her,” the insider added.

A source recently told PEOPLE that in the wake of the scandal, the actress and her husband, as well as their daughters, are staying under the radar.

“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home,” the source said. “Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

Another source told PEOPLE that many of the couple’s friends have been distancing themselves from them.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the source said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested earlier in March and released on $1 million bonds. They have not entered pleas. Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.