Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Talks Friendship with Lori Loughlin Since Prison Release

Lori Loughlin served two months in prison in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal

"Yes, I've talked to Lori many times [since her release from prison]," Cameron Bure, 45, said on Daily Blast Live Tuesday.

The Hallmark star added, "And she's doing well."

The actress, known for her role as Aunt Becky, was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December and has kept a low profile since.

Cameron Bure previously talked about Loughlin in November in celebration of the one-year anniversary of wrapping production on the series finale of Fuller House.

Among her Instagram throwbacks to mark the occasion, Cameron Bure showed fans a note seemingly written by Loughlin.

"Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you," read the note.

Cameron Bure later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the note was from Loughlin and that "she sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers."

"It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show. ... Yeah, it was really special," she said.

Giannulli, 57, also served jail time for his involvement in criminal activity to get the couple's daughters into the University of Southern California.

Guiannulli was released from home confinement last month, marking the end of his five-month sentence. He was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19.

In May 2020, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their two daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

