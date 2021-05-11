Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Talks Friendship with Lori Loughlin Since Prison Release
Lori Loughlin served two months in prison in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal
Former Fuller House costars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin's friendship is still going strong.
"Yes, I've talked to Lori many times [since her release from prison]," Cameron Bure, 45, said on Daily Blast Live Tuesday.
The Hallmark star added, "And she's doing well."
Loughlin, 56, spent two months in prison last year for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Following her involvement, Loughlin exited the final season of Fuller House.
The actress, known for her role as Aunt Becky, was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December and has kept a low profile since.
RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are 'Beyond Relieved' to Complete Prison Sentences: Source
Cameron Bure previously talked about Loughlin in November in celebration of the one-year anniversary of wrapping production on the series finale of Fuller House.
Among her Instagram throwbacks to mark the occasion, Cameron Bure showed fans a note seemingly written by Loughlin.
"Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you," read the note.
Cameron Bure later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the note was from Loughlin and that "she sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers."
"It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show. ... Yeah, it was really special," she said.
RELATED: Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Mark Her First Mother's Day After Serving Time in Jail
Loughlin recently celebrated her first Mother's Day since her prison stint with daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose and husband Mossimo Giannulli.
Giannulli, 57, also served jail time for his involvement in criminal activity to get the couple's daughters into the University of Southern California.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Guiannulli was released from home confinement last month, marking the end of his five-month sentence. He was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19.
In May 2020, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.
According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their two daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.
RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Comes to Candace Cameron Bure's Defense amid Comments That She's 'Fake': 'You're a Positive Person'
On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.