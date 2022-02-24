Full House Stars to Reunite at First-Ever 90s Con After Bob Saget's Death: 'A Family Reunion'

Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger will be in attendance for the two-day event

The Full House gang is officially coming back together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two-day event, scheduled from March 11 to March 13, will bring together some of the biggest stars from the most beloved 90s television shows, movies and music groups as they sit on panels and reflect on their careers throughout the decade.

"We're so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it's like a family reunion," Coulier, 62, told E! News. "This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other."

"We've been through everything together — births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and canceled," he added. "We're a real family on and off camera."

Cameron Bure also celebrated the exciting news on Instagram Thursday, writing in a post, "I am thrilled to attend my very first 90's con with my best friends."

"While people may be coming to meet and take photos with us, you might find me standing in line with you to meet some of my favorite 90's celebs!" she joked. "Don't worry, I will be fan-girling too. Looking forward to a great weekend!"

Dave Coulier/Instagram The cast of Full House | Credit: Dave Coulier/Instagram

The Full House reunion comes two months after the death of the beloved Tanner family patriarch, Bob Saget. Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the 1987-1995 sitcom, died suddenly on Jan. 9. He was 65.

Following his death, the Full House cast has paid tribute to their late costar several times on social media.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

The stars have also shared individual tributes to Saget on their respective social media accounts.

Fuller House Cast From left: Andrea Barber, Jodi Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget

On Jan. 13, Coulier wrote beside a slideshow of throwback photos of him and Saget, "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you."

In one of her posts, Cameron Bure, 45, called Saget the "glue" that held their TV family together, and stated, "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood."

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, the actress added that she's been working through her grief by leaning on her Full House family and the late actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Jesse and Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, holding twin sons Nicky and Alex, played by twins Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Comet (dog), Joey (Dave Coulier), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) The cast of Full House | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting," she explained. "I can't watch the shows yet. It's hard for me to hear his voice. It makes me sad. So, the comforting [part] is remembering the good times and laughing and telling stories and thinking, 'Oh, Bob would've said this,' or 'Bob would've made this joke.' That feels really good."

Added Cameron Bure: "I will cherish every single moment and I'll just continue to remember them for the rest of my life."