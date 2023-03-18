Dave Coulier Would Like to See a ''Fullest House' ' Revival That Keeps Bob Saget's 'Legacy Alive'

Bob Saget remains part of the Full House cast's cherished memories.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber reunited on Saturday at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, to reminisce about the iconic series in a panel moderated by PEOPLE's Dory Jackson. Among the topics discussed included Saget, who died one year ago.

When asked if the foursome would be willing to work together again on another film or television project, Bure, Sweetin, Coulier and Barber all immediately answered yes — with Coulier even suggesting what he'd like to see.

"I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it's like all of us as adults, and we're kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob's legacy alive," Coulier offered, to which Barber interjected: "We're doing that right now."

Coulier said that he "would love to do that" because of the strong relationships he has with Bure, Sweetin and Barber.

"They're so much fun. I can't tell you how much we laugh. We just laugh and love each other," Coulier said. "The days fly by, and you don't want them to end because we have so much love for each other and so much fun. You either have that chemistry or you don't. It's pretty amazing."

Aside from the trio Coulier reunited with at 90s Con, he also had a longtime friendship with the late Saget, who died in January 2022 at age 65.

"I have so many memories," Coulier said, explaining that he first met Saget in Detroit long before they shared the small screen in Full House.

"I was 18 years old," he said. "I was a beginning standup comic, and Bob came into Detroit on a comedy tour with [two other comics], and they were brilliant. And I'd only been doing standup in clubs for like a couple of weeks, and Bob of course went up third after those two guys, and he was so funny and so polished and so incredible.

"And I've got braces on my teeth, and I'm like, 'Hi, Mr. Saget. How are you? You were really fun, sir.' And he was like, 'Call me Bob.' So then he wrote down his address on a napkin, and I kept it, and said, 'Just give me a call when you get out to Los Angeles.' And I thought, 'Wow, how cool is that?' "

When Coulier got to L.A. in search of an apartment, he explained that he brought that napkin with him and called Saget, who immediately told him to "come on over."

"Then," Coulier added, "I couldn't find an apartment, so I ended up sleeping on his couch for two weeks while he went on the road. He didn't know me! He just let me stay in his apartment, and then art imitated life. When we do Full House, I move into Danny's house and sleep in the doggone alcove. And Bob would go, 'This is really weird.' "

Saget continued his comedy career up until his death in 2022. His body was found unconscious in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room following a local gig. His family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died from head trauma.

Following Saget's death, the Full House cast rallied together more than ever before, though they've always been a close bunch.

As Bure, Coulier, Barber and Scott Weinger reunited at last year's 90s Con shortly after Saget's death, Coulier told PEOPLE: "We pull together as a family during moments like this."

"We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths," he continued. "I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."

Coulier added, "It's incredible to have a group of people in our lives like this, where we know we're going to get that instant support system. It's pretty special."

90s Con, organized by That's 4 Entertainment, is taking place in Hartford, Connecticut, through Sunday.