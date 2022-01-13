"I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you," Dave Coulier wrote

Full House's Dave Coulier Says He and Bob Saget Are 'Brothers Forever' After Costar's Death

Dave Coulier is remembering his close friend Bob Saget.

In an Instagram tribute on Thursday, the Full House star, 62, shared a look into his friendship with the late comedian, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Sunday. Saget was 65.

A slideshow of throwback photos posted to Coulier's Instagram page showed the pair's close friendship throughout the years. In one photo, Coulier and Saget are relaxing in a golf cart, while another image shows them dressed in women's undergarments while holding hands.

Coulier also shared a snapshot of a 1992 article with bios of each comedian during the height of their Full House fame.

dave coulier, bob saget Credit: Dave Coulier/Instagram

"I met Bob when I was 18 years old," Coulier wrote in his caption. "I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever."

Coulier added, "I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you."

In his Instagram Stories, Coulier expanded on their friendship and shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, which Coulier and Saget appeared in with costar John Stamos.

The first photo in Coulier's series captured a sweet moment of him and Saget on set. "This was my happy place. Snuggling up to Bob and goofing around," Coulier wrote along with the photo. "I'll never let go." He ended the tribute with a broken heart emoji.

Coulier previously posted tributes and messages after Saget's death. On Monday, he shared a red carpet photo of himself and Saget with a goodbye caption. "I'll never let go, brother. Love you ❤️."

Coulier also shared a joint statement from his Full House family on Instagram.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

The joint statement was signed by Coulier, Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Jeff Franklin as well as Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Saget's cause of death has not yet been revealed. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," the medical examiner previously shared.