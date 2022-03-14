Bob Saget, who played patriarch Danny Tanner, died in January at the age of 65

Full House Cast on Possibility of a Second Reboot After Bob Saget's Death: 'In a Heartbeat'

Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Jesse and Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, holding twin sons Nicky and Alex, played by twins Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Comet (dog), Joey (Dave Coulier), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin)

Could Full House return again?

The show's original cast — who returned for the sequel series Fuller House on Netflix — said there's always a chance of reprising their characters again. During a conversation at 90s Con, cast members talked about how the show could take on a whole new form after Bob Saget's death.

"There's a lot of moms bringing their little girls — it's such a wonderful full-circle moment to see these moms who were like, 'I grew up with you guys, and now my daughters are growing up with you on Fuller House,' " Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy, said.

Dave Coulier opened a conversation about a new iteration. "Like, okay, we'll do Fullest House," he joked. But soon after, Coulier confirmed he'd actually be on board. "I think we would in a heartbeat," he said, with Barber and Candace Cameron Bure echoing the point.

"It would be hard but I think Bob would want that," Barber said.

PEOPLE inquired further about a potential reunion, possibly on the Hallmark channel alongside Bure. "I think that's a fun idea," she said. Coulier joked he'd like to play John Stamos, should they have an opportunity to star beside Bure in a future Christmas film.

Saget died in January at age 65. Saget's Full House family — alongside famous friends and the standup comedy community — paid tribute to the star on social media.

On Full House, Saget portrayed father of three, Danny Tanner, from the fall of 1987 through May 1995. In 2016, Saget returned to the role of Danny for Fuller House and was in 10 episodes of the show, which ended in 2020.

Though Full House originally aired in the '90s, the cast has remained close and considers themselves a "real family."