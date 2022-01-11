The Full House Cast Could Not Be Closer: Some of Their Most Memorable Reunions Through the Years

Full House ran from 1987 to 1995, focused on the Tanner family of San Francisco and the challenges widowed patriarch Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) had in raising his three girls DJ, Stephanie and Michelle (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, respectively) with the help of brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and pal Joey (Dave Coulier). While the family unit — which included next-door neighbor Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Jesse's wife Becky (Lori Loughlin) — was obviously incredibly tight, it's the cast's off-screen friendship that has kept fans captivated for more than three decades now.

Over the years, the stars have reunited for special events (weddings! babies! fundraisers!) and the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which brought back much of the original cast.

"We're just always there for each other," Coulier told PEOPLE in 2016. "We really made some extraordinary friendships that will last forever."

In the wake of Saget's sudden passing this weekend at the age of 65, look back on some of the cast's most meaningful get-togethers through the years.