The Full House Cast Could Not Be Closer: Some of Their Most Memorable Reunions Through the Years
Though their series wrapped in 1995, the stars of Full House never stopped hanging out, giving each other a hand to hold onto
Full House ran from 1987 to 1995, focused on the Tanner family of San Francisco and the challenges widowed patriarch Danny Tanner (the late Bob Saget) had in raising his three girls DJ, Stephanie and Michelle (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, respectively) with the help of brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and pal Joey (Dave Coulier). While the family unit — which included next-door neighbor Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Jesse's wife Becky (Lori Loughlin) — was obviously incredibly tight, it's the cast's off-screen friendship that has kept fans captivated for more than three decades now.
Over the years, the stars have reunited for special events (weddings! babies! fundraisers!) and the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which brought back much of the original cast.
"We're just always there for each other," Coulier told PEOPLE in 2016. "We really made some extraordinary friendships that will last forever."
In the wake of Saget's sudden passing this weekend at the age of 65, look back on some of the cast's most meaningful get-togethers through the years.
On-screen daughters Cameron Bure and Sweetin were by Saget's side in L.A. in 2013 for the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine fundraiser Saget helmed for scleroderma research.
"I would always say "you're the best TV dad ever." And he was," Sweetin wrote on Jan. 10 in her tribute to the actor.
Have mercy! During her stint as a panelist on The View, Cameron Bure got to interview her TV uncle, Stamos.
Ashley Olsen was a fixture on the red carpet with Saget in later years, joining him and Cameron Bure for the 2015 Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event in N.Y.C.
They're gonna need a bigger house! Much of the original cast was together in L.A. in 2016 for the premiere of Fuller House, which starred Cameron Bure, Sweetin and Barber with appearances by many of their former costars.
Fuller House press tours made for many fun reunions, like this one between Cameron Bure, Barber and Coulier at Good Morning America in 2017.
Cameron Bure, Stamos and Saget got all dressed up for the Beverly Hills Film Festival opening night gala in 2018.
Hallmark's party during the 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour brought Sweetin, Loughlin and Cameron Bure back together.
All dressed up and all grown up! Barber, Cameron Bure, Loughlin, Stamos, his wife Caitlin McHugh, Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo could not have been more glam for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A. Their series Fuller House was up for outstanding children's program, but lost to a Sesame Street special.
Stamos and Cameron Bure brought the shine to the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival in Carson, California.
The teen idols took home a Teen Choice Award for choice TV comedy at the 2016 awards in L.A.
The old Full House couch made a great spot for Cameron Bure, Sweetin and Saget to catch up in this undated image.
Another season of Fuller House, another red carpet for Barber, Sweetin, Coulier, Cameron Bure and Saget in N.Y.C. in 2017.
Coulier, Saget and Stamos appeared countless times together in recent years, like here on a 2014 episode of Good Morning America.
Several castmates celebrated the wedding of Coulier to Melissa Bring in Montana in 2014; in 2018, they'd reunite for both Stamos and Saget's weddings, having done the same for Cameron Bure when she tied the knot in 1996.
Stamos emceed the 2008 Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, with Sweetin, Loughlin and Coulier along for the ride.
On-screen loves Stamos and Loughlin have spent a lot of time together through the years; in 2013, they got back into character for a sketch on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
On her birthday in 2015, lucky Loughlin was surprised with flowers from Saget, Stamos and Coulier.
When Saget made a turn on Broadway in 2015 in the play Hand to God, Stamos was one of the many Full House stars to stop by and cheer him on. The actors had a particularly close relationship, often calling each other "brother."
The trio of dudes joined Josh Peck for a day at Disneyland in 2017.
Among the first to meet Stamos' newborn son Billy in 2018: Loughlin and Saget, who posted on Instagram about how touched he was to be an "uncle."
When Stamos received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009, it was again his Full House family there by his side, with Saget giving touching remarks.