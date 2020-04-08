Full House Cast Reshoots Iconic Opening to Encourage Fans to Stay Home amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Full House may be off the air, but that doesn’t mean the cast can’t continue bringing joy to their viewers — especially when they might need it most.

On Wednesday, the cast of the iconic beloved ABC sitcom came together (from their respective homes, of course) to create a coronavirus-related version of the show’s title sequence as a way to urge people to stay home amid the pandemic.

The video, titled “Full Quarantine,” includes several of the show’s original cast members and was originally shared on TikTok as part of the app’s Full House challenge trend.

As the show’s theme song, “Everywhere You Go” starts to play, cast members Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin, and series creator Jeff Franklin each take their turn performing a quarantine activity.

Stamos kicks off the clip in true Uncle Jesse fashion, obsessing over his hair, while Saget perfects his role as clean-freak Danny Tanner by grabbing his floor mop and a bottle of Purell.

Coulier, reprising his role as Joey Gladstone, is seen fishing with a slice of pizza on the end of his rod, which he then grabs a bite of at the end of his segment.

Bure, who played the eldest daughter DJ Tanner, plunges the toilet in an apron, while her sitcom sister Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin) takes a nap.

Barber reclaimed her role as DJ’s BFF Kimmy Gibbler in the clip, wearing a bacon and egg scarf while rummaging through her refrigerator only to find an empty carton of eggs. She later commented on Bure’s Instagram of the clip, “You are so cute plunging your toilet, Deej! 🚽💕”

Last seen in the video is Franklin, who tosses a tennis ball at two golden retrievers — who look just like the Tanner’s on-screen family dog, Comet — wearing surgical masks.

At the end of the video, the original Full House title sequence resumes as the words “stay safe and stay home, unlike Full House this will all go away” are written across the screen.

Notably absent in the clip is Stamos’ on-screen wife, Aunt Becky, played by Lori Loughlin. Last October, the actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged in a criminal case in the college admissions scandal. On March 25, Loughlin‘s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss her case based on the actress’ claim that the FBI told Rick Singer — the man at the center of the scandal — to lie about Loughlin and her husband’s knowledge of bribes being paid.

Loughlin also didn’t return to shoot the series finale of Netflix’s revival, Fuller House.

