Full House Cast Releases Joint Statement Honoring Bob Saget After His Death: 'We Love You Dearly'

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the Full House cast said in a joint statement

The cast of Full House is coming together to mourn the loss of costar Bob Saget.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

The group's statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Franklin, 66, and the cast members reposted the same message and photo on their respective accounts. While Loughlin is not currently on social media, her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli reshared the official cast post and reacted to the news.

"I am so heartbroken for my mom and the rest of this cast. A true family," Giannulli, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sending so much love to Bob's wife and girls. This is seriously just too devastating 💔."

Following the news of Saget's death, many Full House costars shared their own statements on social media to pay tribute to the comedian.

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Twitter Sunday. The department's deputies were called to the scene after 4 p.m. local time.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," officials wrote on Twitter.

Saget's family spoke out after his death as well. He was survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, as well as his daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release.