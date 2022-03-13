"We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience," Dave Coulier told PEOPLE exclusively at the first-ever 90s Con following Bob Saget's sudden death at age 65

Full House Cast Shares How They 'Pull Together as a Family' in Tough Moments: We 'Love Each Other'

The Full House cast sticks together through thick and thin.

"We pull together as a family during moments like this," Coulier, 62, told PEOPLE. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."

Coulier continued, "It's incredible to have a group of people in our lives like this, where we know we're going to get that instant support system. It's pretty special."

On January 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, just one day after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville. He was 65.

Saget's long career included playing America's favorite TV dad, Danny Tanner, on Full House and its sequel series Fuller House. John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also starred in the original cast.

Bure, 45, told PEOPLE that the iconic bunch all "genuinely love each other.'"

"We were like magic in a bottle when they put us together," the actress said. "You just can't fake chemistry. We genuinely are family. So, that's just it."

Chiming in, Barber, 45, added: "It never felt like work either. Going to work never felt like working. You're with your best friends."

Recalling a cherished memory from their time filming the ABC series, Weinger revealed the cast had a post-taping ritual.

"After every take, we would go out for dinner. The whole cast would go," the 46-year-old shared. "We would go out for dinner and we'd usually go to some fancy restaurant. The check would come and Dave would be like, 'Bob, you've got this. No, no. I don't want to hear it.' It was really fun because we were kids, but we got to go out with all these grownups and go to dinner. It was really awesome."

Bure, Coulier, Barber, and Weinger all came together to make an appearance at the first-ever 90s Con — an event in Hartford, Connecticut, that hosted iconic casts and musical groups from the decade. Sharing what they were most excited about before appearing on their show's panel, Coulier said: "I think being together with each other."