Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Canceled After 7 Seasons and 'Will Not Return' to TBS

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions," a TBS spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Samantha Bee speaks onstage during "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" Not The White House Correspondents Dinner on April 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS) 558302

A TBS spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Bee's Emmy-winning show won't be included in the network's programming going forward.

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," the spokesperson said.

"We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work," the statement continued. "We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Bee's rep addressed the cancellation news by reflecting on the show's legacy.

"Samantha Bee is honored to have hosted the Emmy award winning series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS for seven seasons, but the show will not return to the network this fall," a rep for Bee said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Full Frontal most recently received its 19th Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series. Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape."

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women," the statement concluded.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) TV personality and comedian Samantha Bee visits BuzzFeed’s "AM TO DM” to discuss the “Full Frontal’$ Totally Unrigged Primary” game on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Bee, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, began hosting Full Frontal in 2016. Her series served as one of the few female perspectives in the male-dominated late-night genre, where she offered her take on a variety of modern-day political issues.

Bee, 52, celebrated the show's 200th episode in December.

"Conan did 7,000 episodes of his show, but I feel like I'm gaining on him," she previously joked on her show, per Deadline. "I really can't believe it. I am really impressed with myself. It is a really great feeling. I would not have thought we would have got to 200 [episodes] so it feels like a really huge accomplishment. I was trying to impress my kids with it, saying 'Check out your mom', and they could not have been less interested."

