Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Canceled After 7 Seasons and 'Will Not Return' to TBS
Samantha Bee's long-running late-night series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has been canceled at TBS.
A TBS spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Bee's Emmy-winning show won't be included in the network's programming going forward.
"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," the spokesperson said.
"We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work," the statement continued. "We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."
Bee's rep addressed the cancellation news by reflecting on the show's legacy.
"Samantha Bee is honored to have hosted the Emmy award winning series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS for seven seasons, but the show will not return to the network this fall," a rep for Bee said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Full Frontal most recently received its 19th Emmy nomination, for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series. Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape."
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories, particularly about women," the statement concluded.
Bee, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, began hosting Full Frontal in 2016. Her series served as one of the few female perspectives in the male-dominated late-night genre, where she offered her take on a variety of modern-day political issues.
Bee, 52, celebrated the show's 200th episode in December.
"Conan did 7,000 episodes of his show, but I feel like I'm gaining on him," she previously joked on her show, per Deadline. "I really can't believe it. I am really impressed with myself. It is a really great feeling. I would not have thought we would have got to 200 [episodes] so it feels like a really huge accomplishment. I was trying to impress my kids with it, saying 'Check out your mom', and they could not have been less interested."
Full Frontal's cancellation comes as many shakeups are erupting across the late-night landscape.
Desus & Mero was abruptly canceled as Showtime earlier this month after four seasons. Before that, Conan O'Brien ended his longtime late-night run in June 2021 and Lilly Singh's NBC series was axed in May 2021.
Additionally, James Corden announced his plans to leave The Late Late Show in 2023.