Full Cast and Premiere Date Announced for Ms. Marvel TV Series Starring Newcomer Iman Vellani

The cast for the Ms. Marvel TV series is here!

Marvel had previously tapped newcomer Iman Vellani to play the titular superhero, marking the first on-screen Muslim hero for the company, and announced her fellow cast members last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vellani will be joined by Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Their specific roles have not yet been confirmed.

In addition to the cast, Marvel shared that the series, based on the Ms. Marvel comics that debuted in 2013, will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) is a Muslim-American, crime-fighting teenager living in Jersey City, with the ability to shrink or "embiggen" parts of her body. The comics were created by writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona and editors Stephen Wacker and Sana Amanat.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced that the comics would be adapted into a TV series at D23 Expo last summer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films," he told the audience at the time. "It is incredibly exciting for us."

Image zoom Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Image zoom Credit: Marvel Entertainment

In the upcoming series, Kamala Khan is “a great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe” with a “special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel.”

“However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school,” the description on the company’s website reads. “That is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”