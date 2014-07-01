See Who'll Play Frozen's Anna and Kristoff on Once Upon a Time

Frozen fans were thrilled when Elsa appeared in Storybrooke in the Once Upon a Time season 3 finale and immediately began dreaming of their perfect choices to play the rolls of Elsa, Anna and Kristoff.

After months of anxiously waiting, two names have finally been revealed and (sadly) Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff won’t be reprising their roles.

Greek alum and Chasing Life actor Scott Michael Foster, 29, will play hunky ice picker Kristoff and newcomer Elizabeth Lail will play Kristoff’s love interest, Anna. The Ice Queen herself has not been cast. However, we have our own list of guesses for who could play that role.

Kristoff from Frozen and Scott Michael Foster Disney;Getty

According to TVLine, Anna on OUAT will be very similar to her movie self, putting her relationship with Elsa above all else. Kristoff will also be similar but will now be living in the castle with the queen and princess.

Anna from Frozen and Elizabeth Lail Disney;UNCSA Drama

