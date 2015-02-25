First Look: What's Olaf from Frozen Doing on New Girl?

Josh Gad, the voice behind Frozen‘s beloved snowman Olaf and a Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon, is known for his song-and-dance skills, and Tuesday’s episode of New Girl is no exception.

In “Walk of Shame,” Gad returns for a threepeat as the ridiculous would-be ladies’ man Bearclaw. After Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Cece (Hannah Simone) wake up in Bearclaw’s den after a wild party, the actor teases that things take a turn for the “scandalous.”

“Things get a little bit out of control, in a surprising way,” Gad, 34, tells PEOPLE.

Zooey Deschanel (as Jess) and Josh Gad (as Bearclaw) on New Girl Ray Mickshaw/FOX

As the girls try to make their way back to the loft, they run into another blast from Jess’s past: Paul Gunslinger (Justin Long).

An ex is probably the last person Jess wants to see, yet she still manages to rope herself, Bearclaw and Paul into an impromptu sing-along performance for the roommates.

“It is the strangest song I, Josh Gad, have ever done in my life,” says the star of the upcoming FX series The Comedians. “It’s completely original and hopefully people will be singing it – or hopefully people will avoid singing it because I don’t know that it lends itself to singing down the street. It is one of those songs that I think will get stuck in people’s heads for all the wrong reasons.”

Justin Long (as Paul Gunslinger), Zooey Deschanel (as Jess) and Josh Gad (as Bearclaw) on New Girl Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Though carrying a tune is a fairly predictable part of Gad’s day-to-day, he says he also returned to New Girl for a very specific, unusual reason.

“It really affords me the only opportunity in showbiz now to wear loud Hawaiian shirts,” he says. “Usually I would not deem that to be a perk, but in the case of Bearclaw, it just feels right.”

New Girl airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on FOX.