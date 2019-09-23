Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian West
Almost a decade after her last Emmys appearance, Kim made her highly-anticipated return to the red carpet of TV’s biggest night alongside her younger sister. The reality stars got glammed up to present in the — you guessed it — reality category.
Margaret Ensley & Niecy Nash
The When They See Us star, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her turn as Delores Wise, shined alongside her mom Margaret in coordinated sequined dresses.
Jonathan Banks & Rebecca Elena Banks
Banks’ daughter Rebecca showed support for the Better Call Saul actor ahead of the awards show, where he’s up for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his turn as police officer-turned-hitman Mike Ehrmantraut.
Ruby Esposito, Giancarlo Esposito & Syrlucia Esposito
Competing against his Better Call Saul costar Banks, Esposito is also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series — and had two of his daughters, Ruby, 17, and Syrlucia, 19, on hand to show their support for their dad.
Eugene Levy & Daniel Levy
The father-son duo and Schitt’s Creek stars stole the spotlight on the red carpet with their dapper tuxes and playful poses. The show, which the pair co-created, is up for outstanding comedy series, while Dan is also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.
Amy Landecker, Bradley Whitford & Mary Louisa Whitford
Newlywed Whitford was joined by wife Amy and his daughter Mary Louisa on the Emmys red carpet. The actor is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his turn as Commander Joseph Lawrence in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
Padma Lakshmi, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell & Adam Dell
The Top Chef star, nominated for outstanding reality-competition program, brought her adorable 9-year-old daughter Krishna and Krishna’s father, Adam.
Milo, Carol & Peter Ventimiglia
The This Is Us star and outstanding lead actor in a drama series nominee melted our hearts when he shared the biggest life lesson he learned from his parents: “lead with love.”
“I very much learned from my mom and dad. They’re very loving people, very supportive,” he began before growing emotional. “Raised my sisters and I with that. I can’t look at them too much or I’ll start crying.”