From Kim & Kendall to Dan & Eugene: See Which Stars Made the Emmys Red Carpet a Family Affair

These celebs had some extra special support on hand to celebrate TV's biggest night
By Sophie Dodd
September 22, 2019 10:07 PM

Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Almost a decade after her last Emmys appearance, Kim made her highly-anticipated return to the red carpet of TV’s biggest night alongside her younger sister. The reality stars got glammed up to present in the — you guessed it — reality category. 

Margaret Ensley & Niecy Nash 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The When They See Us star, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her turn as Delores Wise, shined alongside her mom Margaret in coordinated sequined dresses. 

Jonathan Banks & Rebecca Elena Banks

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Banks’ daughter Rebecca showed support for the Better Call Saul actor ahead of the awards show, where he’s up for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his turn as police officer-turned-hitman Mike Ehrmantraut. 

Ruby Esposito, Giancarlo Esposito & Syrlucia Esposito

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Competing against his Better Call Saul costar Banks, Esposito is also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series — and had two of his daughters, Ruby, 17, and Syrlucia, 19, on hand to show their support for their dad. 

Eugene Levy & Daniel Levy

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The father-son duo and Schitt’s Creek stars stole the spotlight on the red carpet with their dapper tuxes and playful poses. The show, which the pair co-created, is up for outstanding comedy series, while Dan is also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. 

Amy Landecker, Bradley Whitford & Mary Louisa Whitford

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Newlywed Whitford was joined by wife Amy and his daughter Mary Louisa on the Emmys red carpet. The actor is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his turn as Commander Joseph Lawrence in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale. 

Padma Lakshmi, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell & Adam Dell

J Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Top Chef star, nominated for outstanding reality-competition program, brought her adorable 9-year-old daughter Krishna and Krishna’s father, Adam.

Milo, Carol & Peter Ventimiglia

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The This Is Us star and outstanding lead actor in a drama series nominee melted our hearts when he shared the biggest life lesson he learned from his parents: “lead with love.”

“I very much learned from my mom and dad. They’re very loving people, very supportive,” he began before growing emotional. “Raised my sisters and I with that. I can’t look at them too much or I’ll start crying.”

