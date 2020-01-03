From Dance Partners to Life Partners: A Look Back at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Romance

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are getting married!

From dance partners to life partners, the duo has had quite the love journey. Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement in 2018 — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Bella, 36, and Chigvintsev, 37, reconnected after her breakup and the rest is history. Here’s a look back at their blooming romance.

They met in 2017, while Bella was engaged to Cena

Bella joined the cast of DWTS in 2017 – and, yes, was partnered with former pro Chigvintsev.

“I feel like I’ve been getting wrestled every single rehearsal,” Chigvintsev previously told PEOPLE. “It’s our mutual exchange: I teach her a couple steps, I get beat up.”

“I do. I beat him up. I can’t help it,” Bella admitted. “What it is is I’m uncomfortable, so when I get uncomfortable, I grab him in a headlock and I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re going to get in my world for a second.’”

Bella ended her engagement to Cena in July 2018 – and went public with her relationship with Chigvintsev in March 2019

She first confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo that featured her giving him a kiss on the cheek, but said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ ”

Bella also told PEOPLE in early April that she and Chigvintsev were “having fun,” but that she was still “not fully taken.”

She made the distinction again later that month on her podcast, saying she took issue with reports that referred to him as her “boyfriend” after she accompanied Chigvinstev to Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding.

“I posted a lot [at the wedding] with Artem. We did really cute snaps,” she said. “I was his date, right, we’re dating. But then everywhere it says, ‘Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem’ — and I’m like, wait, boyfriend? Why are there labels? Why are they doing that?”

Bella and Chigvintsev made things “official” in July 2019

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” Bella, 35, revealed on The Bellas Podcast in July.

“We’re in a relationship,” added Chigvintsev.

To help announce their new status, the couple expressed their feelings in the best way they know how — through dance. Bella said the two choreographed a dance to Rita Ora’s hit “Let You Love Me,” a song that helps tell the story of their romance.

“I’m the one that chose the song and [it’s] kind of my journey with Artem and dating,” she said. “This song really hit me hard. I just felt like, ‘Okay I’m falling for this guy really fast.’ But, not that I wanted to avoid it, but I just kept trying to push Artem away. I just wasn’t ready for anything.”

Bella admitted that her strong feelings for Chigvintsev scared her.

“I felt myself falling for him a lot but then I felt like I was acting out in ways,” she said. “I was avoiding it.”

Bella met Chigvintsev’s family for the first time in November 2019

In a December episode of The Bellas podcast, the Total Bella’s star revealed that she recently met her boyfriend’s parents, admitting that she was “really nervous” for the milestone moment.

“I met Artem’s parents,” Bella said. “First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother — so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things.”

“But, I’m not gonna lie, I was really nervous,” she added.

She then recalled the meeting, revealing that she also had to navigate a language barrier with Chigvintsev’s parents.

“They don’t know English. I don’t know Russian, but somehow we made it work,” Bella added. “I loved it, they’re the sweetest people in the world… It’s crazy when you’re put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you’re forced to communicate without speaking”

Chigvintsev proposed to Bella – and she said “Yes!”

On Friday, the Total Bellas star announced that she said “yes” to Chigvintsev during a romantic trip to France in November.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The former Dancing with the Stars pro shared the same photos, writing, “You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”