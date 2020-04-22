From Avatar to National Geographic, Here's What to Watch on Disney+ for Earth Day!
Safely celebrate the global holiday from the comfort of your own home while social distancing
Happy Earth Day!
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the fight for environmental justice and climate change reform with the annual global celebration.
Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many parks, landmarks and zoos are closed to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the virus, leaving us unable to enjoy the holiday as we normally would.
However, this does not mean you can’t still celebrate our planet! Disney + released a list of movies and TV shows available on its site that one can watch to get in the spirit of Earth Day.
From the sci-fi thriller Avatar to National Geographic’s Jane Goodall documentary, there’s plenty of ways to learn a little more about our planet from the comfort of your own home.
Here if the full list of Disney+ content you can stream to celebrate Earth Day:
Classic Disney Animal Adventures
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Bug’s Life
- Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers
- Dumbo
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lion King
- Oliver and Company
- The Aristocats
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Little Mermaid
- The Rescuers
- The Tigger Movie
- The Wild
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Winnie the Pooh
- Zootopia
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Bambi
- Brother Bear
- The Jungle Book
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- The Good Dinosaur
Is It Really Earth Day Without Some National Geographic Favorites?
- Before the Flood
- Drain the Oceans
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Great Migrations
- Hostile Planet
- Into the Okavango
- JANE
- Jane Goodall: The Hope (Streaming April 22)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Man Among Cheetahs
- One Strange Rock
- Paradise Islands
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Sharks of Lost Island
- The Flood
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
More From National Geographic (This time with a focus on National Parks)
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Wild Yellowstone
- Earth Live
- America’s National Parks
A Few Selections from Disneynature
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born in China
- Chimpanzee
- Diving with Dolphins
- Dolphin Reef
- Elephant
- Ghosts of the Mountains
- In the Footsteps of Elephant
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Penguins
- Penguins: Life on the Edge
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Wings of Life
And Don’t Sleep on These Conservation Favorites…
- Aliens of the Deep
- Avatar
- Fantasia
- Flowers and Trees
- Grand Canyonscape
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- Pocahontas
- Sacred Planet
- The Living Desert
- The Vanishing Prairie
- Wall-E
- Pixar IRL Episode 6 “UP: Russell Earns a Badge”
- The Simpsons S8E21 “The Old Man and the Lisa”
- The Suite Life On Deck S1E18 “Splash and Trash”
- Wizards of Waverly Place S2E19 “Don’t Rain on Justin’s Parade – Earth”