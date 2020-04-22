From Avatar to National Geographic, Here's What to Watch on Disney+ for Earth Day!

Image zoom Disney

Happy Earth Day!

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the fight for environmental justice and climate change reform with the annual global celebration.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many parks, landmarks and zoos are closed to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the virus, leaving us unable to enjoy the holiday as we normally would.

However, this does not mean you can’t still celebrate our planet! Disney + released a list of movies and TV shows available on its site that one can watch to get in the spirit of Earth Day.

From the sci-fi thriller Avatar to National Geographic’s Jane Goodall documentary, there’s plenty of ways to learn a little more about our planet from the comfort of your own home.

Image zoom The Jungle Book Disney

Here if the full list of Disney+ content you can stream to celebrate Earth Day:

Classic Disney Animal Adventures

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers

Dumbo

Lady and the Tramp

Lion King

Oliver and Company

The Aristocats

The Fox and the Hound

The Little Mermaid

The Rescuers

The Tigger Movie

The Wild

Timon and Pumbaa

Winnie the Pooh

Zootopia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Bambi

Brother Bear

The Jungle Book

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

The Good Dinosaur

Image zoom A Bug’s Life Moviestore/Shutterstock

Is It Really Earth Day Without Some National Geographic Favorites?

Before the Flood

Drain the Oceans

Giants of the Deep Blue

Great Migrations

Hostile Planet

Into the Okavango

JANE

Jane Goodall: The Hope (Streaming April 22)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Man Among Cheetahs

One Strange Rock

Paradise Islands

Paris to Pittsburgh

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Secrets of the King Cobra

Sharks of Lost Island

The Flood

Tree Climbing Lions

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

More From National Geographic (This time with a focus on National Parks)

Into the Grand Canyon

Wild Yellowstone

Earth Live

America’s National Parks

Image zoom Zootopia Disney

A Few Selections from Disneynature

African Cats

Bears

Born in China

Chimpanzee

Diving with Dolphins

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Ghosts of the Mountains

In the Footsteps of Elephant

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Penguins

Penguins: Life on the Edge

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

Wings of Life

And Don’t Sleep on These Conservation Favorites…