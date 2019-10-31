Happy Friendsgiving! You Can Watch 8 Thanksgiving-Themed Friends Episodes in Theaters This Year

Thanksgiving may be weeks away, but it’s never too early to start planning your Friendsgiving!

In honor of Friends‘ 25th anniversary, Fathom Events will be playing eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes in theaters for two days the week of the holiday, promising fans the opportunity to relive some of the Central Perk gang’s most memorable holiday moments — from Rachel’s failed English trifle to Chandler’s declaration of love for Monica.

The fun begins on November 24, with screenings of four episodes in theaters around the United States beginning at 7 p.m. The remaining four will pick up the following day on November 25 with screenings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets at www.FathomEvents.com beginning on November 1.

The episodes to be played on November 24 include “The One Where Underdog Gets Away,” “The One With The List,” “The One With The Football,” and “The One With All The Thanksgivings.”

November 25 episodes will be “The One Where Ross Got High,” “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs,” “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister,” and “The One With The Late Thanksgiving.”

The remaining two Turkey-Day-centric episodes, which aren’t on Fathom Events’ list to be screened, are “The One with Chandler in a Box,” and “The One with the Rumor.”

The Thanksgiving episodes are coming off the success of theater screenings that took place in September and October in celebration of 25 years since Friends debuted in 1994.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a press release Thursday: “Fans showed up in full force for our initial Friends screenings, so we know there is demand for more. We’re excited to put eight classic episodes on the big screen for fans to celebrate with their friends, just in time for Thanksgiving.”

If you can’t make it to any of the Friendsgiving screenings, don’t fret: Friends has been enjoying a resurgence thanks to its 25-year milestone, with plenty of pop-ups and other opportunities to debate whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

The Friends pop-up that was stationed in New York is heading to Boston, and a life-sized version of Central Perk made out of Legos arrived in Las Vegas earlier this month.