Friends Stars Reveal Secrets of Their ‘Perfect’ Time Together: Pranks, Crushes and More!

For the six stars of Friends, it was as if no time had gone by.

Together for only the second time since the finale of their beloved show aired in 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunited for two days to film the unscripted special Friends: The Reunion, premiering May 27 on HBO Max.

"I feel like we can pick up right where we left off, and no time's passed," Kudrow, 57, tells PEOPLE for this week's cover story. "We're connected no matter what."

Reminiscing about the series — which aired for 10 seasons on NBC before finding generations of fans from syndication and streaming services — the actors reflected on mementos they kept from the original set.

Aniston, 52, snagged one of Monica's dresses: "I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear to this day. It has tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and a little cap sleeve with a little slight ruffle of black lace."

Kudrow held onto Phoebe's rings and actually wore them to the reunion as well as her security badges, which she also brought with her to show to her former castmates. Cox, 56, admits she is "not a person that collects things. And then I regret," she says. "I'm actually going to steal something tonight."

Perry, 51, nabbed a cookie jar with a clockface on it from Monica's apartment and then gave it to Kudrow as a present. "Because she at one point looked at it and thought it was a real clock," he adds.

LeBlanc, 53, admitted he took an "I Love Friends" license plate frame and put in on Schwimmer's car. "And it took him a week to realize. Do you remember that?" the actor asks.

"No, did you?" says Schwimmer, 54, laughing. "I just stole a little 'Professor Geller' placard from my office at the museum. That and the couch, but that's it."

The six stars also revealed who among them was the first to flub their lines (Kudrow), the first to laugh and ruin a take (tie between Kudrow and Aniston), the most emotional (Aniston) and the biggest flirts. "David and Jennifer," they all agree. So was there a real crush going on? "Anyway, next question," says Schwimmer.

"In the beginning," says Cox. Adds Aniston: "Next question."

As for what advice they'd give themselves if they could go back to before the first show aired, Aniston insists she "wouldn't change a thing," she says. "Nothing to warn or be aware of."

"It would be like, 'This might get scary but don't worry, you've got these five people,'" says Kudrow.

"'That will always have your back,'" says Aniston, adding that the group's chemistry together is still "perfect. … We'll be family for life."

Perry smiles: "'Do an eleventh season.'"