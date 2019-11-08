It’s a Bing reunion!

Courteney Cox shared a selfie of herself and former Friends costar — and TV husband — Matthew Perry on Thursday.

Cox, 55, and Perry, 50, played Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on Friends — and their characters famously fell in love and got married, with their storyline coming to a close with the couple moving out of New York City to raise adopted twins.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends” Cox captioned the snap, including the catchphrases of the two characters.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay alongside Cox and Perry on the beloved NBC sitcom, commented, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet also added a comment, writing, “High quality content!” (Stonestreet and Cox recently spent some time together when the Cougar Town star filmed a guest appearance for the ABC comedy).

While Cox continues to work on a number of projects, Perry has retreated from public life while dealing with some health and addiction issues.

In August 2018, Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden for three months.

“Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized; his condition was very serious,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first Friends reunion to grace our Instagram feeds in the past several weeks — Cox and Perry’s fellow costar Jennifer Aniston broke the social media platform last month when she joined Instagram by sharing a photo of the entire Central Perk gang: Cox, Perry, Aniston, Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻” the Morning Show star, 50, captioned the snap, which was taken when the whole group recently reunited for the first time in years.

Aniston has been teasing fans with “something” involving the Friends crew — but has said definitively that it won’t be a reboot.

During a visit to Ellen DeGeneres‘ show last month, the talk show host asked her longtime pal: “So this is his question for you, and everyone’s question, is there going to be a reunion?”

Image zoom Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston replied. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

The actress later added, “I don’t want to lead people on.”

Two days later, Aniston told Stephen Colbert that “something is happening” — “but we don’t know what that something is.”

So while fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the secret project, there is another opportunity to get a Friends fix later this month. Eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes will be hitting theaters across the United States the week of the holiday, just in time to celebrate Friendsgiving.