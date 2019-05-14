Lisa Kudrow Says She Doesn't Watch Friends Reruns: 'I Might Not Like Myself'

Lisa Kudrow has fond memories of filming Friends over two decades ago — but that doesn’t mean she likes to rewatch the show’s famous reruns.

In an interview with ET on Monday, the 55-year-old actress recalled her favorite memory from the series, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its premiere this year.

“The pilot,” Kudrow said ahead of a Los Angeles screening of her new movie Booksmart. “I think it’s 25 years to right now since we finished the pilot and got picked up. Just how thrilling that was.”

She continued, “We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games and wanted to be together all the time. It was fun.”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the beloved sitcom, attended the screening alongside her son, Julian Murray Stern, 21. The actress rocked an olive green top with high-waisted, white pants as she smiled on the carpet next to her only child.

When asked if she ever watched reruns of Friends, Kudrow said she didn’t “know the last time” she had tuned into an episode.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on,” she revealed. “I might not like myself, so I’d rather not risk that.”

Though she doesn’t watch the episodes, Kudrow told PEOPLE in 2017 that she “sometimes” likes to watch bloopers from the show. “They make me laugh,” she said at the time.

Last month, the actress spent a night with her old Friends costar and friend, Courteney Cox, as the two shared photos of their fun hangout on social media.

Though costars Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer weren’t present for the reunion, both Cox, 54, and Kudrow looked happy as could be in their shared pictures.

“Saturday night with a friend,” Cox captioned her photo, while Kudrow quoted one of her TV character’s most memorable lines in her post: “My eyes! My eyes!“

Back in March, Cox posted an Instagram video of herself visiting the iconic apartment building on Grove Street and Bedford Street in New York City that was used in exterior shots throughout the show’s 10 seasons.

The actress later revealed that former costar, Jennifer Aniston, 50, was the one who encouraged her to post the sweet snap.

“I was at Jennifer’s house,” Cox said on Busy Tonight in March. “She’s like, ‘Post that now and see what happens,’ because she’s not on Instagram yet. I’m thinking to myself, it’s probably better to post this between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. But I didn’t, I posted it late at night and it’s still — it worked.”

Though the cast remains good friends, fans hoping for a reunion or reboot series shouldn’t hold their breath.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October.

She concluded, “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”