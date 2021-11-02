Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly examines the star charts of the beloved sitcom characters, as well as the astrological compatibility of stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Get the Definitive Answer on Whether Ross and Rachel Were on a Break from a Celeb Astrologer

Call it 'The One Where We Do Astrology'! Ross and Rachel are one of pop culture's definitive fictional couples, keeping generations of television fans glued to their screens to find out whether or not the Friends characters would end up together. But was the pair's destiny written in the stars? Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly finds out in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation.

When it comes to the characters' zodiac signs, Ross is a Libra, which Kelly says works because he "is obsessed with love" and "always in partnership," which are both "very Libra traits." Rachel, on the other hand, is a Taurus, which Kelly believes is fitting because "she's a little materialistic and she loves clothes."

One of the show's biggest debates is whether or not the two characters were on a break from their relationship when Ross hooked up with Chloe from the copy place during the third season. While the couple went on to have a baby and ended up together in the series finale, fans still argue about whether or not Ross actually cheated on Rachel.

According to Kelly, astrologically, "they were on a f---ing break" and reveals that the cosmos agree. As a Libra and a Taurus, she explains that both of their signs "are governed by Venus, the planet of love and beauty," adding that when it comes to romance, "Libras often like to keep their options open, and Tauruses are as loyal as they get." As a result, their iconic miscommunication comes as no surprise.

Friends devotees received a bombshell when stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed in May's Friends: The Reunion they actually had crushes on each other while working on the hit sitcom. During the special, host James Corden asked the cast if sparks ever flew in real life.

When Aniston, 52, suggested Schwimmer, 55, tackle the question, he admitted to having a "major crush" on her. "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," he said. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, the actress added that they "channeled" everything into their famous characters. So what do the stars have to say about the people who famously played Ross and Rachel?

Aniston is an Aquarius Sun with a Sagittarius Moon and a Libra Rising. With Schwimmer, we only know that he is a Scorpio, but Kelly confesses she can work with that.

"Scorpio activates Jennifer's first House of Self," Kelly points out. "Her attraction to David was because they have a lot of similar qualities." Scorpio and Aquarius are both fixed signs, which she clarifies means they're both deeply loyal, steadfast and stubborn.

While the initial attraction makes sense, these qualities are likely what also kept them from ever pursuing anything off set. "This probably explains why neither of them took the relationship to the next level in the 1990s," Kelly adds, "and unfortunately why I think it's highly unlikely they'll end up sparking that flame today."

