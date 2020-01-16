Friends Reunion Is 'Still a Maybe' — But There's 'Interest All the Way Around,' Says HBO Max Exec

Fans hoping for a possible Friends reunion will have to keep waiting.

Just weeks after the show left Netflix — it will be arriving on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, in May — HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said Wednesday that while there’s “interest all the way around” for a reunion, it’s not enough to give it a green light quite yet.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” Reilly told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

The idea of an unscripted reunion special on HBO Max first made headlines in November.

Though it was reported that the sitcom’s stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — and the series’ creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, were in talks for an unscripted special, nothing had been finalized.

It’s also important to note that the reunion special would not be a scripted revival of the show, based on previous reports.

“They are in talks for a reunion special,” an insider told PEOPLE in November. “It really depends on how things shake out. It has to be the right treatment, and the right timing.”

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October, Aniston told the late night host that “something is happening” — though she later clarified, “But we don’t know what that something is.”

The Morning Show actress had previously told Ellen DeGeneres that whatever the reunion ends up being, it will not be a reboot in which the stars reprise their beloved roles as Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said when DeGeneres asked about the potential project. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

“I don’ t … we don’t know,” she added. “I don’t want to lead people on.”

Fans needn’t look far for a Friends fix, though — just take a peek at Aniston’s Instagram account for a steady stream of throwbacks and mini-reunions.