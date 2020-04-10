Friends Reunion Special Still in the Works, but Whole Series Will Stream on HBO Max Next Month

Friends fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the beloved cast reunite for the HBO Max special.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the unscripted Friends reunion at the upcoming streaming service had been postponed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has resulted in countless television shows delaying or shutting down production.

Although the beloved cast’s reunion episode won’t be available to subscribers when HBO Max launches in May, as previously expected, the special is still in the works.

Currently, there is no premiere date set for the reunion, but when it does get released, viewers can expect to see surprises and rare behind-the-scenes footage of the cast.

And as fans patiently wait to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc discuss the comedy’s 10-year run, they can take a trip down memory lane and binge watch all 236 episodes of Friends starting on day one of HBO Max.

In February, HBO Max confirmed the Friends reunion is officially happening.

“The one where they got back together,” HBO Max posted in an Instagram Story. “The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax.”

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friendslibrary,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement.

To announce the upcoming reunion, Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Perry and Schwimmer all posted the same cast photo to their respective Instagram accounts, while LeBlanc jokingly posted a MASH cast photo.

“It’s happening,” the Friends cast wrote in their captions.

Friends aired for 10 seasons before its series finale in 2004.