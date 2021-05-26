Friends Forever: Our Favorite Photos from the Big Reunion Special
The highly anticipated event airs Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max — but we have a sneak peek here
Gang's All Here
They're baaaack! It's been 17 years since Friends left NBC and several years since rumors — and eventually, confirmation — of a reunion started, but the Friends are finally together again in an HBO Max special airing Thursday night, May 27.
The show's stars — from left, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Scwhimmer — let PEOPLE inside the special, sharing a few gems from the past and the big event. Here, get a sneak preview at "The One Where They Get Back Together."
Take a Seat
“It’s funny. When we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” says LeBlanc, here at a table read during the special taping with his costars. “We pick up right where we left off.”
Look Familiar?
Original Friends production designer John Shaffner’s marching orders for the HBO Max reunion show were clear: Re-create the set exactly the way it had been during the last season of the series. Fortunately most everything had been archived or used in the studio tour at Warner Bros.
“I would say we got about 75 percent of the furnishings from the boys’ and the girls’ apartment. And almost everything from the coffeehouse because it was in the museum,” he says. Past photos, shopping and a little creativity filled in the rest. “As much trouble as it was to accomplish, I think it was brilliant.”
Happy Days
Though various members of the cast have hung out together through the years — and they're all connected on social media — they've actually only been together once sine the finale, at a 2019 dinner at Cox's house.
Flood of Feelings
“It was so emotional knowing this is probably the last time we’re going to be together reminiscing about the show,” says Cox.
Shoulder to Lean On
"Over the years we’ve all struggled with different obstacles and challenges. And I think in those times it’s been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call," says Schwimmer.
Unbreakable Bond
Of what they might tell their former selves before the show took off, Aniston says, "I wouldn't change a thing."
Adds Kudrow, "It would be like, 'This might get scary, but don’t worry—you’ve got these five people.' "
Extra Special
Catch Friends: The Reunion on May 27 on HBO Max.