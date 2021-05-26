Friends Forever: Our Favorite Photos from the Big Reunion Special

They're baaaack! It's been 17 years since Friends left NBC and several years since rumors — and eventually, confirmation — of a reunion started, but the Friends are finally together again in an HBO Max special airing Thursday night, May 27.

The show's stars — from left, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Scwhimmer — let PEOPLE inside the special, sharing a few gems from the past and the big event. Here, get a sneak preview at "The One Where They Get Back Together."