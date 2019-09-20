From Rumors to Reboots: Here's Everything the Cast of Friends Has Said About Reuniting

“I feel like I’m just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it’s asked. It’s been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it’s not going to happen … What’s it going to be about? Really, how is it going to work? This is what everybody is forgetting.

“They no longer hang out at the coffee house, they have all moved away. Chandler and Monica live upstate, Phoebe and Mike, probably the same. For what reason would there be for them all to come together for a significant amount of time? The setting, and that time of life, worked brilliantly for then.

It would be great. It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that’s the opposite of someone else. It’s even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it’s really hard. It’s six people, how easy it is for you to get six of your friends together?”

—Kudrow, to Heatworld 2017