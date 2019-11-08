Friends Stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Come Together to Honor 'Beloved' Jennifer Aniston

Rachel, Monica and Phoebe are together again!

On Thursday evening, Jennifer Aniston was honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, where her Friends castmates and close friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow showed their support.

Ahead of the awards, the trio posed together on the red carpet, where Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56, flanked Aniston, 50. For the glittery evening, Aniston wore a printed black-and-white sleeveless dress, which she paired with strappy black heels. Both Cox and Kudrow opted for all-black looks that they also donned with black high heels.

Inside the event, Aniston accepted the Artists Inspiration Award, which was presented to her by Cox and Kudrow.

Image zoom Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Gregg DeGuire/Getty

“We’re not the only ones who know Jen is a remarkable person. We all love her because she’s truly, she radiates warmth and joy and humor and love,” Cox said at the podium, standing beside Kudrow, as seen in footage from ET Canada.

“And that’s especially easy to see when Jennifer is with the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” continued Kudrow.

After further praising Aniston and listing some of her accomplishments, the duo welcomed their “beloved, generous and deserving” friend to the stage, where they exchanged embraces before Aniston gave her acceptance speech.

Aniston, Cox and Kudrow starred as Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay, respectively, on the sitcom from 1994-2004. And in the time since the show wrapped, the women have remained close friends.

In early October, Cox and Aniston were a part of another mini Friends reunion with costar Matt LeBlanc. Cox posted a sweet photo to Instagram, which showed the actress spending time with LeBlanc and Aniston.

While Cox frequently posts photos from her hangouts with Aniston and Kudrow, LeBlanc, 52, doesn’t make as many appearances on her Instagram feed.

Seemingly commenting on how infrequently the group gets to hang out together as a trio, Cox captioned the affectionate photo, “A rare night and I love it.”

In the image, Cox and LeBlanc stand on either side of Aniston, who’s wearing a chic pair of glasses, as they pose for the camera.

A month prior, in honor of Friends‘ 25th anniversary, all of the actors who have Instagram accounts (which, at the time, left out Aniston and Matthew Perry) shared tributes on Instagram, all using the same shot of the group of seven from back in the day.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” wrote Cox. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️I love these guys!”

Cox also joked about Aniston and Perry not being on the social media platform, writing, #seriouslyJen? #youtoomatthew.”

But that changed in mid-October, when Aniston joined the ‘gram game and created an account, sharing a selfie of the entire core cast of Friends as her first post.

Since then, she has actively been posting to Instagram, including a makeup free selfie on Friday.