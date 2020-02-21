Friends Reunion Confirmed at HBO Max: 'It’s Happening'

The one where it’s all happening!

A Friends reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc is officially happening, HBO Max confirmed Friday.

“The one where they got back together,” HBO Max posted in an Instagram Story. “The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max special #FriendsReunion #HBOMax.”

The entire cast will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans,” he continued.

To announce the upcoming reunion, Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Perry and Schwimmer all posted the same cast photo to their respective Instagram accounts while LeBlanc jokingly posted a MASH cast photo.

“It’s happening,” the Friends cast all wrote in their captions.

The news comes as Aniston, 50, has been teasing that she and the cast have been working on doing “something” together — though she has maintained that a reboot is out of the picture.

RELATED: Friends Forever! Every Time the Friends Cast Has Hung Out In Real Life

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during an October appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons before its series finale in 2004. Since then, the actors have gone on to act and direct in other projects, though the show that made them household names has continued to hold a special place, perhaps most notably for Aniston.

“Friends was the most important and the most loved project ever for Jen,” a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE. “When it ended, she basically cried for days.”

Image zoom NBC

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Rare Photo of Matthew Perry as the Friends Stars Reunite

In fact, Aniston’s first-ever post on Instagram was a photo of the actress snuggled up to her former Friends costars. “It was the first time in years that they all managed to get together,” said the source. “They spent hours together and had the best time. It was super special to Jen.”

“They are all aware of how much their fans want a Friends reunion,” said the source.